Stay or Go: Should the Rangers re-sign Blake Wheeler if he doesn't retire?

This figures to be an interesting offseason for GM Chris Drury and the Rangers.

After putting together a historic regular season to secure the Presidents’ Trophy, New York ultimately fell short again in the playoffs, as they were overpowered by the Panthers during the Eastern Conference Finals.

With their star players failing to show up again when it mattered the most, it’s led to numerous questions over whether or not Drury should break up this core heading into next season and he’s said “nothing is off the table.”

What exactly that means remains to be seen.

Some feel this team is still good enough to run it back and compete for their ultimate goal, while others think they must shake things up after being dominated for another disappointing finish.

No matter which side you stand on Drury and company certainly have some big decisions to make over the next few months, but he also has some UFAs to consider re-signing, and one of them is Blake Wheeler.

Why the Rangers should re-sign Blake Wheeler…

Wheeler had a relatively disappointing first trial in the Big Apple, as he failed to get much of anything going alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on the top line, before suffering a devastating injury.

Even while working his way back, though, the veteran was spotted around the locker room often and he was said to be a tremendous presence for this group.

Then when he finally was able to return for Game 4 against the Panthers, Wheeler provided a nice spark to the bottom six, bringing some much-needed toughness with four hits and a pair of blocked shots.

If he does decide to return for one more shot, perhaps the 37-year-old would be willing to take on that fourth-line role, and he can serve as a mentor for young guys such as Matt Rempe and Adam Edstrom.

Why the Rangers shouldn’t re-sign Wheeler…

Well for starters, Wheeler told reporters during his exit day interview that he’s still undecided on whether or not he’ll play next season, so he may decide to hang up the skates to spend more time with his family.

As far as his performance on the ice, Wheeler was pretty disappointing for the most part.

He got off to a slow start in the preseason and then carried that over the regular season, and his sluggish performances were even more noticeable when he was skating against the opponent’s top talent.

Wheeler looked like a shell of his former self and he appeared to have lost a step or two during his 12th season in the NHL, recording just nine goals across 54 games.

If he decides to return for one more go-around, the Rangers would probably be better off leaning on some of their younger talent to fill out the bottom six, rather than giving him another opportunity.

Verdict

There’s no denying that Wheeler is a tremendous veteran presence, and he certainly could still be a valuable piece when used in the right spots, but the Rangers should look elsewhere if he decides to play next year.

The organization just has too much young and hungry talent ready to take the reins for them to run things back with the aging veteran.

Wheeler meant a lot to this team, and you can’t measure the size of his heart for working his way back from what looked like a career-ending injury, but this should just be a one-and-done situation.

Guys like Rempe, Edstrom, and even Brett Berard are ready for extended opportunities this season.