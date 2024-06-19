Stay or Go: Should the Rangers move on from captain Jacob Trouba?

This figures to be an interesting offseason for GM Chris Drury and the Rangers.

After putting together a historic regular season to secure the Presidents’ Trophy, New York ultimately fell short again in the playoffs, as they were overpowered by the Florida Panthers during the Eastern Conference Final.

Their star players failing to show up again when it mattered the most has led to numerous questions over whether or not Drury and the front office should break up this core heading into next season. To that end, Drury has said “nothing is off the table.”

What exactly that means remains to be seen.

Some feel this team is good enough to run it back and compete for their ultimate goal, while others think they must shake things up after being dominated for another disappointing finish.

No matter which side you stand on, Drury and company certainly have some big decisions to make over the next few months. One of those is whether or not to move on from Jacob Trouba.

Why the Rangers should keep Trouba...

Trouba has provided a steady presence and has been a strong leader since being named the 28th captain in franchise history by then-head coach Gerard Gallant three years ago.

Other than that, though, if we're being honest there isn't much of a reason to hang onto the struggling defenseman other than the fact that it may prove to be too complicated to move him.

Trouba's full no-trade clause flips to a partial one on July 1, but even with that taking place, Drury would still be limited to just 16 teams for any potential deal.

It also seems like New York isn't looking to buy out its captain from the last three years of his contract, as per numerous reports, and that was further evidenced by Barclay Goodrow being placed on waivers on Tuesday.

So, if they don't want all of that dead money on the books the next few seasons, the Rangers may have no choice but to hold onto him.

While Trouba's play steadily decreased down the stretch and in the postseason, the 30-year-old did reveal that he was playing through a broken ankle which sidelined him for a handful of games midseason.

Perhaps now that he'll be able to fully heal up during the offseason, he could return to form and turn things around while facing bottom-six forwards next year.

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 7-4 at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Rangers should move on from Trouba...

It's simple -- Trouba was borderline unplayable at times last season.

He was constantly being exposed by the opposing team's top talent, leading to him consistently making costly mistakes. As a result, he was out there for many goals against.

Trouba also didn't bring much offensively, as he found the net just three times and added 19 assists, while finishing with a negative +/- rating (-4) for just the second time in his career.

He still played his physical brand of hockey, leading team defensemen with 191 hits. But with him often being caught out of position, he pushed the envelope too close to the line with his borderline dirty plays.

The captain was also responsible for putting his team down a man way too often throughout the playoff run, accumulating an NHL-leading 22 penalty minutes across 16 games.

With his AAV set to rise to $8 million this coming season, that’s an awfully high number to be paying a bottom-pairing defenseman, especially when you have cheaper young talent waiting for an opportunity.

It certainly will prove to be a tall task, but Drury has to find a way to get Trouba off this team if he wants them to take that next step -- even if it means eating $12 million for the remainder of his deal.

Verdict

There's no denying that the Blueshirts would be better off cutting ties with their rapidly declining captain this offseason, but there's also no denying that doing so won't be easy.

They could try to pull off the same move they appear to be doing with Goodrow -- getting him off the books through waivers -- but it would take a bit of miracle for someone to take on the contract.

If they do end up keeping Trouba, as expected, perhaps he’ll be able to turn things around while playing against bottom-six talent now that he’ll have a chance to get 100 percent healthy.

Either way, Trouba is starting to become a major liability out there, and it's one that Drury and the Rangers will need to figure out if they hope to take that next step as a contender.