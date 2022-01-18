Stay or go: Predicting the Steelers unrestricted free agents

With a projected $40+ million in salary cap space to work with in the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steeler are in a great spot to get this rebuild off to a fast start. The team also has 15 unrestricted free agents to consider as well. Let’s make some early predictions about who stays and who goes.

QB Ben Roethlisberger-Go

Roethlisberger has made it clear he’s riding off into the sunset and moving onto retired life.

CB Joe Haden-Go

Haden wants to get paid a premium and with all the young defensive backs on the roster, it’s doubtful Pittsburgh is going to pay him what he wants.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster-Stay

It’s hard not to root for Smith-Schuster to return to the team after his performance on Sunday. The team should be able to get him back at a fair price and it would make perfect sense.

OT Chuks Okorafor-Stay

Pittsburgh should re-sign Okorafor on a moderate deal as a holdover and hope he can continue to improve.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon-Stay

Witherspoon came into his own once the Steelers got him on the field and he has a bright future as a starter on this team.

G Trai Turner-Go

Turner served as a serviceable one-year replacement for David DeCastro but the team needs to improve the offensive line and that means Turner has to go.

S Terrell Edmunds-Stay

Edmunds takes a lot of heat from fans but he quietly had a pretty strong season and has earned a second contract.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud-Go

I am probably wrong about this one but personally I’d like to see the Steelers move on from McCloud to make room for a return specialist and receiver with game-breaking speed.

DB Arthur Maulet-Stay

Maulet is another addition who outperformed expectations and if he can be signed for a moderate deal should be back.

TE Eric Ebron-Go

Despite my bias toward Ebron as one of my favorite guys on the team and my daughter’s favorite player, I don’t see him returning with Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry developing so quickly.

WR James Washington-Go

Some team is going to give Washington a big raise but it isn’t going to be the Steelers. They’ve proven they don’t value his skills.

S Miles Killebrew-Stay

Killebrew isn’t going to cost a lot to keep and his contributions on special teams is enough to keep him around rather than replace him with an unknown.

OL B.J. Finney-Go

Another guy who shouldn’t come back so the team can start to build up the offensive line is Finney.

RB Kalen Ballage-Go

I like Ballage as a player but the Steelers need to go a different direction with the depth behind Najee Harris.

QB Joshua Dobbs-Stay

Ultimately I’d like to see Dobbs assume a coaching role with the Steelers but with Roethlisberger retiring the Steelers need to bring Dobbs back.

