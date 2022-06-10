Stay or go: Predicting what the Nets will do with their 9 free agents

As the Brooklyn Nets get deeper and deeper into the offseason, the time to decide what to do about the upcoming free agents is near.

With relations between the organization’s front office and Kyrie Irving being complex, it’s safe to say that his decision is a very important one for the future of the team.

Outside of Irving, the team’s biggest problem is looking to bring on other role players who fit. As NBA fans have been able to tell over the last few years, a combination of talented players doesn’t always work, which is why Steve Nash and co. need to be cautious when looking into free agents.

NBA free agency is set to begin at the end of June and Nets Wire is here to predict who stays and who goes out of the nine free agents the Nets have per Spotrac:

Kyrie Irving, player option

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

After a disappointing season, Nets fans were left with a horrible taste in their mouths. The sweep by the Boston Celtics making Brooklyn a first round exit, has the fans and front office reeling.

Irving has had a complicated relationship with the front office with unreliability being the biggest factor. The team seems to be critical on the amount of games that Irving sat out over the past season.

However, the odds for Irving staying in Brooklyn has completely changed, with reports that he is likely to return, it’s safe to say that he’s coming back run point beside Kevin Durant.

Prediction: Stays

Patty Mills, player option

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets absolutely had one of the best pickups in last year’s free agency with seasoned veteran Patty Mills.

Mills had a phenomenal season with the team, averaging 11 points, shooting an impressive 40 percent from the field coming off of the bench. Mills’ value as a player has surely jumped after the impressive season, especially since he had to pick up the extra work from Irving at the throughout the season.

While the guard had a less-than-favorable end to the season, I still think it’s safe to assume that Mills is a talented playmaker and the Nets best option for a backup.

Story continues

Mills could opt-out of this contract, his value is much higher than the original two-year $12 million contract. As a consistent, veteran role player with high efficiency, other teams will be interested and when there is a more tantalizing offer, I believe he’ll take it.

Prediction: Leaves

LaMarcus Aldridge: Free Agent

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

LaMarcus Aldridge is a really talented veteran big man and has been a decent role player for the organization this year.

Aldridge came back to the Nets this season after finally clearing health protocols, coming to pound the paint at Barclay’s Center. Averaging 12 points and five boards per contest made him a great center coming off the bench.

A few weeks ago Aldridge commented on an ex-coach’s Instagram post, inquiring if they were looking for a shooting big. This comment clearly shows his intentions of not returning to the team.

Prediction: Leaves

Blake Griffin: Free Agent

Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Part-time comedian and full-time dunker Blake Griffin is entering this offseason as a free agent.

Griffin’s production for the team was subpar, averaging only six points per game. His shooting hinderance behind the arch this season really made him seem well out of his prime, shooting only 26 percent from three-point-land.

The Nets have a bad tendency: going after players well past their prime. Despite his on court struggles, Griffin is a household name that definitely helps sell tickets but his real value has been giving younger players on the roster advice, which they’ve praised. With Aldridge in his way out, I can see Brooklyn retaining Griffin on a minimum contract.

Prediction: Stays

Andre Drummond: Free Agent

Andre Drummond was one of the most prolific rebounders in the NBA, which made acquiring him at the trade deadline for James Harden such a steal.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The four-time rebound leader only joined the organization halfway through the season, where he averaged an additionally five points per game with the Nets as compared to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets can absolutely utilize Drummond, if they would create a system around him he could wreak havoc in the paint. Drummond is a defensive presence who hammers down finishes around the rim. The Nets would be unwise to let Drummond go.

Drummond has also been very cheap over the last couple of years, only costing the Nets a measly $2 million per year.

Prediction: Stays

Bruce Brown: Free Agent

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Brown proved himself to be a versatile young talent in the playoffs, really shining with so much pressure on the team.

The Brooklyn Nets still can retain Brown since they still have his Bird Rights.

Reporter for the NY Post Brian Lewis had asked Brown about his possible return to Brooklyn.

“Yeah, hopefully. The season just ended; I’m not thinking about it. If there’s a chance to stay, we’ll talk about it. But we’ll see.”

With Seth Curry and Joe Harris both recovering from injury, it would be a good idea to keep Brown and continue to develop him.

Prediction: Stays

Goran Dragić: Free Agent

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Goran Dragić was an absolute steal of an acquisition for the Brooklyn Nets. Dragić’s experience and playmaking abilities made him a really great addition to this roster.

However, Dragić did struggle for the team offensively. With over 25 minutes a game Dragić was only able to put up seven points per contest. Dragić did average nearly a handful of dimes alongside a respectable 37 percent.

In only 16 games for the team, I doubt the front office was necessarily crazy about him. I just don’t really see the Nets putting a lot of emphasis in bringing him back.

Prediction: Leaves

Nic Claxton: Restricted Free Agent

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In his junior season Nic Claxton has proven to be a young defensive talent in the paint. His height and wingspan gives him insane versatility.

As much as Claxton has progressed as a player, it’s possible that the Nets don’t see him as a necessity going forward. Claxton, while averaging eight points and five boards this season, is an atrocity from behind the line.

The big man has shot 16 percent in his career from downtown, not taking a single three this season. Unfortunately, as talented as he is, the roster doesn’t need another non-shooter from range.

Ben Simmons shooting struggles are a major problem and with the Nets investing in his future, it’s safe to say that Brooklyn won’t want two players on the court that can’t stretch the floor.

Prediction: Leaves

David Duke Jr.: Free Agent

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

David Duke is a two-way player for the Brooklyn and Long Island Nets. He played in over 20 contests for Brooklyn throughout the season, averaging four points and four rebounds per game.

His efficiency for Long Island in the G-League was impressive, picking up 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal per game.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Nets signed him to another two-way contract, considering they don’t use it on one of the many talents they’ve been working out this Summer ahead of the NBA Draft.

Prediction: Stays

1

1