Stay or go: Predicting the fates of Rams’ free agents in 2023

Over the next month, the Los Angeles Rams will determine which free agents they want to re-sign and which ones will walk. They have 18 players who will be unrestricted free agents in March and it’s possible only a few of them will be back with the Rams in 2023.

The question is, who will the front office prioritize and who will they let test the market? With no marquee free agents in this group like last year, it’s tough to predict who the Rams will bring back.

We did our best to predict the fates of their 18 unrestricted free agents.

DT A’Shawn Robinson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams will probably have to decide between Robinson and Greg Gaines, likely only keeping one of the two – if they keep either of them at all. Despite Robinson having three years of experience on Gaines, he’s just one year older, so age won’t be much of a factor.

My guess is that the Rams will pass on Robinson, allowing him to hit free agency after just an OK tenure in Los Angeles the last three years.

Prediction: Go

NT Greg Gaines

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Gaines is a pure nose tackle, but one who offers upside as a pass rusher. That can be hard to find at that position, which is why I think the Rams will give Gaines a new contract and keep him around for at least one more season. He’s also a rare nose tackle who can play almost every snap in a game and make an impact against the run and pass. For the right price, he should be back.

Prediction: Stay

CB Troy Hill

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

It’s not that the reunion between the Rams and Hill didn’t work. It’s just that the secondary as a whole didn’t meet expectations. The Rams have Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell on the roster with bigger roles likely coming in 2023, so Hill could be viewed as expendable.

Prediction: Go

S Taylor Rapp

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Rapp has his limitations as a safety, especially when it comes to coverage. A team will likely see his ability defending the run and give him a starter-level contract, but that team probably won’t be the Rams. They rarely sign safeties as it is and it’s doubtful that Rapp will be the exception.

Story continues

Prediction: Go

QB Baker Mayfield

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If it were up to the Rams, Mayfield would probably be back as the No. 2 QB behind Matthew Stafford. But Mayfield has a say, too, and he’ll seek out a starting opportunity elsewhere. Even if he doesn’t land somewhere that he’s guaranteed to start, there will be another team that gives him a chance to compete for a starting job. I think he leaves for an opportunity elsewhere.

Prediction: Go

K Matt Gay

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams can’t let Gay get away. He should be one of their top priorities this offseason, knowing how tough it can be to find a reliable kicker. They went through that in 2020 before signing Gay and they shouldn’t subject themselves to another search like that if they don’t have to. Gay is one of the best in the business. Pay him accordingly.

Prediction: Stay

G David Edwards

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards dealt with two concussions last season and was never able to return after the second one. That shouldn’t prevent the Rams from re-signing him, but he had been inconsistent before then anyway. With Logan Bruss, Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and others waiting in the wings, the Rams could let him walk to save some money.

Prediction: Go

S Nick Scott

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Rams don’t often sign their own free-agent safeties, but Scott could be different. He’s a core special teams player and a solid safety who can cover and hit. He can still improve, but Scott is a quality starter right now. Bringing him back would give Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake another year to work as backups rather than being thrust into a starting role.

Prediction: Stay

CB David Long Jr.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Long is most likely on his way out after a rough 2022 season in which he was benched. He simply hasn’t been consistent enough at cornerback to warrant an extension, even with the Rams being a bit thin at the position. They’ll likely give one of their younger corners a shot instead of paying Long.

Prediction: Go

OL Coleman Shelton

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Shelton can void the final year of his contract in 2023 and become a free agent. Even if he does that, the Rams should consider bringing him back because of his position flexibility. They ran the ball better when he was their starting center, and he can also line up at guard if needed. There may be better starting options on the roster already but Shelton is a good depth piece.

Prediction: Stay

WR/PR Brandon Powell

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Powell was integrated more on offense this past season, while still maintaining his role as the primary return specialist. The Rams don’t have a better return man on the roster currently, and Powell won’t break the bank as a free agent. He’s worth bringing back on a one-year deal, even if it’s just as a special teams player.

Prediction: Stay

P Riley Dixon

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Dixon didn’t have a great first season with the Rams, averaging 42 net yards per punt with only 19 of his 73 kicks getting downed inside the 20. If the Rams do bring him back, it should be on a cheap contract where he’ll need to compete for the punting job like he did last year.

Prediction: Go

OL Matt Skura

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Skura was added during the season after the Rams lost just about all of their other linemen to injury, and while he didn’t play poorly, he’d be buried on the depth chart with everyone else healthy. He’ll probably walk in free agency.

Prediction: Go

OL Oday Aboushi

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Aboushi is in a similar position as Skura, though he played well when given the opportunity this past season. Again, I think the Rams will go with some of their younger drafted offensive linemen next season instead of keeping a veteran like Aboushi as a starter.

Prediction: Go

OL Ty Nsekhe

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Nsekhe was the Rams’ third option at left tackle, getting signed after Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson got hurt. Assuming Noteboom is back in 2023 and Jackson is cleared of his blood clot ailment, those two will be the top options at left tackle.

Prediction: Go

RB Malcolm Brown

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

There’s very little chance Brown is back in 2023. Though he got some opportunities late in the year, primarily in pass protection, the Rams have Cam Akers and Kyren Williams leading the backfield. They’ll probably draft another running back, too.

Prediction: Go

LS Matt Orzech

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

I don’t see any reason not to bring back Orzech. It’s hard to think of a single bad snap on special teams from him in the last few years. Keep the status quo. He has a good relationship with Matt Gay, too.

Prediction: Stay

LB Travin Howard

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Howard played just one game in 2022, dealing with a couple of different injuries. Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones will return as the starters in 2023 and Howard probably won’t play much again, but he knows the defense and provides value as a backup.

Prediction: Stay

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire