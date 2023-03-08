Stay or go: Predicting the fates of Broncos free agents in 2023

The NFL’s free agency negotiating period is set to open on Monday (March 13) with free agency officially set to begin on Wednesday (March 15).

The Denver Broncos have about $11.4 million in available salary cap space before making any cap-related moves like roster cuts or trades.

In addition to considering free agents from other teams, the Broncos also have 17 in-house free agents they will need to consider re-signing this spring. These players are unrestricted free agents, so they will be allowed to begin negotiating with other teams on Monday.

Which players will re-sign with Denver, and which players will walk during free agency this month? Here are our predictions.

OT Calvin Anderson

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Anderson has been a serviceable fill-in starter at times for the Broncos in recent seasons, and he might now want an opportunity to start — and earn a starter’s salary. Unless he returns as a backup (at a backup salary), Calvin might not be back in 2023.

Prediction: GO

OT Billy Turner

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Turner was serviceable when healthy last season, but he was rarely healthy. The Broncos will likely look to bring in a new right tackle this spring.

Prediction: GO

OT Cam Fleming

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Fleming is a quality backup who ended up starting 19 games over the last two seasons. He would be a good player to bring back as a depth piece.

Prediction: STAY

OL Dalton Risner

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Risner wants to be paid like a top guard on the market, and the Broncos seem unlikely to make him one.

Prediction: GO

OL Tom Compton

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

After missing all but one game last season, Compton seems unlikely to return in 2023.

Prediction: GO

TE Eric Tomlinson

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Tomlinson was a serviceable blocking tight end last year and he also made a few plays in the passing game. He’s a good veteran to have on the roster.

Prediction: STAY

TE Eric Saubert

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Story continues

Similar to Tomlinson, Saubert is a quality depth tight end, but it remains to be seen what Sean Payton has planned for the position this year.

Prediction: GO

TE/FB Andrew Beck

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Beck is a versatile player who could give Payton an option at fullback in situations when the offense uses one.

Prediction: STAY

RB Latavius Murray

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

There’s no guarantee that Javonte Williams will be ready early in the season and the Broncos will need to have a fallback plan. Murray might be part of that plan.

Prediction: STAY

RB Mike Boone

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Boone showed flashes of strong play over the last two seasons, but he missed more games than he was available for. It’s hard to imagine the Broncos re-signing him after he has struggled so much with injuries.

Prediction: GO

RB Marlon Mack

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Mack made a few nice plays last season and the Broncos do need more depth at running back, but it’s hard to say where he might land on Payton’s depth chart.

Prediction: GO

DL Dre’Mont Jones

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

The Broncos want to re-sign Jones, but he will likely draw a lot of interest on the open market. If a team offers Jones a contract in the range of $20 million per season, it’s hard to imagine Denver being willing to match it.

Prediction: GO

DL DeShawn Williams

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Especially if they lose Jones, the Broncos should re-sign Williams. He has been a pleasant surprise in recent seasons and could be a candidate to start again in 2023 if re-signed.

Prediction: STAY

LB Alex Singleton

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Singleton should be a priority for the Broncos this offseason. He likely won’t command a big contract even after leading the team in tackles last year.

Prediction: STAY

LB Dakota Allen

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Allen appeared in two games as a special teams player last year. He might return for a similar role this year, but he wouldn’t be a priority signing.

Prediction: GO

CB Darius Phillips

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Phillips played in nine games last year as a rotational defensive back and special teams contributor. He could have a similar role in 2023.

Prediction: STAY

DB Kareem Jackson

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos might offer Jackson another one-year contract to return as a veteran leader on defense, but his days as a starter might be behind him. Denver might decide to go younger (and cheaper) at safety.

Prediction: GO

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire