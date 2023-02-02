Stay or go: Predicting the fates of Bears free agents in 2023

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of an important 2023 offseason, where general manager Ryan Poles will look to retool the roster and build a contender.

Free agency is just over a month away, which means Poles is busy doing his research on veterans and draft prospects with the draft just a couple months away.

The Bears are slated to have an estimated $98.6 million in available cap space — before any trades, releases or restructures — and a lot of roster holes to fill. With the most cap space (by a wide margin), Poles has plenty of resources to help retool this roster. And he’ll have some decisions to make about some in-house free agents.

We’re predicting whether these Bears free agents will be back with the team or departing in free agency.

RB David Montgomery

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Montgomery was a key part of the Bears’ top-ranked rushing attack in 2022 and a consistent offensive playmaker. Both Montgomery and Poles have expressed their desire for the fourth-year running back to remain in Chicago. Now, it’s about getting a deal done.

Prediction: STAY

LB Nicholas Morrow

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Morrow had a career year with the Bears and was one of Poles’ best free agent additions. Morrow stepped up at WILL linebacker when Roquan Smith was traded. While he’s not the impact player needed to dominate in Matt Eberflus’ defense, linebacker is low on the list on needs right now, and Morrow could ink another one-year extension.

Prediction: STAY

WR Byron Pringle

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears took a swing with Pringle, who had flashes during his time with the Chiefs. But the Pringle experiment was a failure, due to injuries and lack of production. Chicago will look for a fresh start at receiver.

Prediction: GO

OL Sam Mustipher

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Given Mustipher’s experience at center (he’s started all but one game in the last two years), it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back in Chicago — albeit in a reserve role.

Prediction: STAY

OL Riley Reiff

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reiff stepped up at right tackle for the Bears in 2022, which earned him strong praise from Poles. Still, Reiff is 34 and have guys like Larry Borom and Alex Leatherwood as reserve options at tackle.

Prediction: GO

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Houston-Carson has been a mainstay on the Bears, and he was one of three players that Poles brought back in his first year as GM. Houston-Carson has been a valuable contributor on special teams and as a reserve on defense. It’s an easy decision to bring the special teams leader back for another year.

Prediction: STAY

DT Armon Watts

David Berding/Getty Images

Watts was claimed off waivers by Chicago ahead of the regular season, and he ended up serving as a key contributor along the defensive line. The Bears will overhaul the entire defensive line, but Watts is someone who could be brought back as a rotational piece.

Prediction: STAY

LS Patrick Scales

© Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

Scales has been the Bears’ long snapper since 2015, and he was one of those few in-house free agents Poles brought back in 2022. There’s no reason for Chicago not to re-sign him. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

Prediction: STAY

DT Angelo Blackson

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Blackson started the year as a starter, but that lasted just three games before he was replaced by Watts. That, coupled with the fact that he’s not a scheme fit for Eberflus’ defense, it’s easy to put the pieces together that he won’t be back in 2023 (although he’ll still be on the books for $500,000).

Prediction: GO

WR N’Keal Harry

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears traded a seventh-round pick for Harry this offseason, but an ankle injury sidelined him for a good chunk of 2022. He did show his playmaking potential and a nice chemistry with Justin Fields. But unless Harry’s willing to come back at a hometown discount, it seems unlikely he returns.

Prediction: GO

TE Ryan Griffin

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While Griffin did have some productive plays as a blocker, there wasn’t much else to see from him in 2022. The Bears will look to bring in a tight end who can complement Cole Kmet, and Griffin isn’t that guy.

Prediction: GO

LB Matt Adams

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

While Adams has an understanding of Eberflus’ defense, you have to wonder if the Bears would rather roll with guys like Morrow and Joe Thomas as depth in 2023.

Prediction: GO

OL Michael Schofield

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Schofield served as a key reserve along the interior of the offensive line, playing both left and right guard. The hometown product isn’t a must-sign, but he could make for solid veteran depth.

Prediction: STAY

DT Mike Pennel

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Pennel served as a key rotational piece along the defensive line, where he made an impact in limited action. Pennel is certainly someone the Bears could consider bringing back as key depth, but he’s definitely replaceable.

Prediction: STAY

LB Joe Thomas

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Thomas was a key contributor at linebacker for the Bears, where he stepped up when called upon. Thomas was more productive than Adams, which makes him more likely to return as depth in 2023.

Prediction: STAY

WR Dante Pettis

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Pettis was more involved on offense than anyone expected in 2022, as well as a key special teams contributor. But the Bears will look to upgrade at receiver this offseason. If the Bears can find a punt returner elsewhere, Pettis won’t be back.

Prediction: GO

FB Khari Blasingame

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Bears’ offensive identity has been running the football, where Blasingame was a key contributor in blocking. Unless Blasingame finds a better offer, expect him back in 2023.

Prediction: STAY

CB Josh Blackwell

USA Today Sports

Blackwell, an undrafted rookie claimed off waivers, had his flashes in 2022. He looks like a solid development prospect — also an exclusive rights free agent — who should get a chance to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Prediction: STAY

TE Trevon Wesco

Al Bello/Getty Images

Wesco started the year as TE3 behind Kmet and Griffin, but he saw his reps increase and eventually surpassed Griffin on the depth chart. Wesco was a solid blocker, and he’s someone who could certainly be back in 2023.

Prediction: STAY

S Dane Cruikshank

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cruikshank was expected to be a situational contributor for the Bears. But he was unable to stay healthy, and ended the year on injured reserve. Chicago could bring him back on another one-year deal, but there should be other options.

Prediction: GO

OL Dieter Eiselen

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Eiselen wasn’t a factor in 2022. But it would be pretty easy to keep Eiselen, who’s an exclusive rights free agent. That’s not to say he’ll be on the roster come September, but he could be a camp body.

Prediction: STAY

OL Dakota Dozier

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Dozier was lost for the season back in minicamp after suffering a left leg injury. The Bears will look to overhaul the offensive line, and it seems unlikely Dozier factors into their plans, even as a reserve.

Prediction: GO

QB Nathan Peterman

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Peterman saw action in three games, including one start, in 2022. But the hope is the Bears will look to bring in a young quarterback to develop behind Fields. Peterman’s services shouldn’t be needed.

Prediction: GO

CB Breon Borders

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Borders appeared in the Bears’ season finale against the Vikings. But considering some of the other young, developmental defensive backs (Jaylon Jones, Josh Blackwell), it’s not likely Borders returns.

Prediction: GO

LB Javin White

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

White suffered a torn ligament back in training camp, and he’s slated to become a restricted free agent. It’s hard to see him being retained.

Prediction: GO

