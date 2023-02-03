Stay or go: Predicting the fate of the Steelers top free agents

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a decent-sized list of free agents, many of which played a prominent role over the last two seasons. But as always, this is a business so some guys will stay and some will go. The Steelers have a new general manager in Omar Khan and we could see a change in philosophy in how Pittsburgh handles these players but here are our predictions for who stays with the Steelers and who doesn’t.

CB Cameron Sutton

Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton should be the team’s top free-agent priority but even with that, the Steelers won’t overpay. Nevertheless, Sutton stays and get a big raise.

DT Larry Ogujobi

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Once he was healthy, Larry Ogunjobi proved to be the team’s second-best defensive lineman and was too good to let leave in free agency. He stays.

LB Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers and Devin Bush have been on the outs since the last offseason and he was even benched down the stretch. No way he stays and the Steelers have to chalk this big trade up and a failure.

QB Mason Rudolph

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Mason Rudolph wallowed as the team’s third-string quarterback and that couldn’t sit well with him. There’s no way he signs with Pittsburgh and will instead go out looking for a starting job.

FB Derek Watt

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Even though what Derek Watt does on offense could be re-created by a number of different players and probably do it better, we expect and predict that Watt will get another contract and stay.

DE Tyson Alualu

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

With the Steelers youth movement on defense there isn’t really a place for Tyson Alualu on the defensive line. Alualu doesn’t come back with the caveat he could be left to test free agency and be signed once the season starts if there’s an injury.

S Marcus Allen

JCharles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Allen has been rock-solid on special teams but has never made a dent on defense. He isn’t going to cost much to keep and Mike Tomlin likes continuity so Allen stays.

Story continues

S Terrell Edmunds

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers brought Terrell Edmunds back on a one-year contract and he played very well. His experience and production aren’t easy to replace so he stays.

DL Chris Wormley

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Steelers are moving to a younger team and need to focus on beefing up the defensive line. Wormley has been solid during his time with the Steelers and for that reason, he stays on a new contract.

LB Robert Spillane

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Spillane deserves a raise and his play proved it. Pittsburgh is going to let both starters from last season walk, so Spillane gets his new contract.

EDGE Malik Reed

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The addition of Malik Reed turned into a failure as Reed failed to provide any pass rush. Pittsburgh needs depth at outside linebacker but will look elsewhere.

S Damontae Kazee

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Damontae Kazee could start for plenty of NFL teams and we think he’ll feel that way too and price himself out of staying with Pittsburgh. Kazee goes.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire