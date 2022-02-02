Stay or go: Predicting the Bears unrestricted free agents in 2022

The Chicago Bears hired new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, which means the focus now shifts to the offseason.

Free agency is just over a month away, which means Poles is busy doing his research on veterans and draft prospects with the draft just a couple months away.

The Bears are slated to have roughly $30 million in available cap space — before any trades, releases or restructures — and a lot of roster holes to fill. With 30 in-house free agents, Poles has some big decisions to make about retaining some current players.

We’re predicting whether these Bears unrestricted free agents will be back with the team or departing in free agency.

WR Allen Robinson: GO

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

While a new regime could be an opportunity for Robinson to find success in Chicago, it’s hard to imagine him not seeking an opportunity elsewhere. Unless Poles is willing to pay him accordingly.

DT Akiem Hicks: GO

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Last summer, Hicks expressed his desire to remain in Chicago. But he’s on the wrong side of 30 and could command a substantial contract, which means he’s likely headed for free agency.

DT Bilal Nichols: STAY

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Nichols was one of former GM Ryan Pace’s best late-round draft picks, and he’s certainly earned another contract. We’ll see if Poles feels the same.

QB Andy Dalton: GO

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

After everything that happened in Chicago this year, there’s no way Dalton wants to return to the Bears. Not that Chicago would re-sign him anyway given Nick Foles is still under contract and will back up Justin Fields.

TE Jimmy Graham: GO

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Graham won’t be on the Bears roster in 2022, although given a contract restructure last season, he’ll still carry a 4.66 million cap hit.

OL Germain Ifedi: GO

AP Photo/David Berding

The sense from Poles is the Bears are retooling the offensive line, and Ifedi isn’t likely to be part of that. Ifedi was outplayed by fifth-round rookie Larry Borom.

S Tashaun Gipson: GO

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

While Gipson has been a solid safety and great leader in the locker room, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him hit free agency. Which means Chicago needs to find another safety opposite Eddie Jackson.

OL James Daniels: STAY

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line will be a focus this offseason, and re-signing Daniels should be a priority. Daniels is just 24 years old, and it’s hard to imagine a former offensive lineman in Poles letting a young, talented lineman walk.

WR Jakeem Grant: STAY

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Grant joined the Bears last October via trade, and he was certainly worth the cost on special teams and his limited action on offense. Grant is a Pro Bowler and All-Pro return specialist, and he showed his potential as a receiver.

OL Jason Peters: GO

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Peters was arguably the most consistent offensive lineman in 2021. But the future Hall of Famer is going to be 41 at the start of next season, and Poles is certainly going to lean younger at the position.

P Pat O'Donnell: STAY

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

O’Donnell has been with the Bears for eight years, and he’s been a solid get at punter. It all depends on what Poles wants to do at the position, but I could certainly see him keeping the special teams unit in tact.

TE Jesse James: STAY

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Kmet is the only tight end under contract in 2022, which means there’s going to need to be some work done at the position. James is a good option to bring back as a reserve, especially given he has proven chemistry with Fields.

RB Damien Williams: GO

Chris Unger/Getty Images

While Williams proved to be a reliable running back when called upon, it’s hard to see him returning when Chicago has a backfield with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Tarik Cohen, assuming he’s ready this season.

S Deon Bush: STAY

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bush has been reliable safety depth and a valuable special teams contributor for the last several years, and nothing’s changed in that regard.

LB Alec Ogletree: STAY

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Ogletree was a happy accident for the Bears last season, and he proved to be a solid starter opposite Roquan Smith. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Poles bring him back, even for a year, as this defense shifts to a 4-3 base.

WR Marquise Goodwin: GO

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Goodwin wasn’t as involved on offense as many expected, but he’s likely not returning as the Bears look to rebuild their receivers room with Darnell Mooney.

LB Christian Jones: STAY

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

As the Bears prepare for a switch to a 4-3 base defense, there’s a greater emphasis on linebackers, which could be good news for Jones.

WR Damiere Byrd: GO

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Byrd had the play of the year with his two-point conversion against the Seahawks, and he’s certainly got the speed to stretch the field. But there’s a good chance Chicago will let him walk.

LS Patrick Scales: STAY

© Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

Like with O’Donnell, Scales has been with the Bears for awhile, and there’s a chance Poles could look to keep the specialist core in place along with Cairo Santos, who’s the only specialist currently under contract.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson: STAY

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Houston-Carson had a mini breakout season in 2021, where he showed his potential to step in as a starter when needed and made some big plays. It certainly helps he’s also a valuable special teams contributor, and he could be back again in 2022.

OL Elijah Wilkinson: GO

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line is going to be a focal point this offseason, which means some big changes are coming. Wilkinson was solid depth, but it doesn’t feel like he’ll be brought back.

CB Artie Burns: GO

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Cornerback is another position that needs overhaul this offseason, but it doesn’t feel like Burns is going to be around for that.

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe: GO

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Even Iyiegbuniwe doesn’t believe he’s returning to the Bears next season. Although we’ll see what Poles chooses to do.

OL Adam Redmond: GO

AP Photo/David Banks

Redmond didn’t get any playing opportunities as a reserve, and it would be a surprise if he was brought back in 2022.

