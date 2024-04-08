'Stay off it' - Klopp's social media advice for Quansah

[Getty Images]

Jarell Quansah has had an outstanding couple of games at Manchester United over the past month but it is quite possible the major memory from them will be giving the ball to Bruno Fernandes for the home side's equaliser against Liverpool on Sunday.

That was unfortunate for the 21-year-old centre-back.

But manager Jurgen Klopp is not worried. He feels it is part of the learning process.

Klopp is more keen that Quansah does not get overtaken by negativity by spending too much time reading the reaction.

"As a football player in the Premier League and playing for Liverpool, I have the bad news it will not be the last mistake in his life, unfortunately," said Klopp.

"That’s how life is.

"But in the past when our idols made these kind of mistakes there was no social media - so I hope he’s smart enough to switch that off."