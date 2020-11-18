Stay or go? Looking ahead to Saints’ pending 2021 free agents

Which free agents should the New Orleans Saints re-sign in 2021? There are a number of hurdles ahead of them before it’s time to make those decisions, like finishing out the 2020 season and navigating the lowered 2021 salary cap. It could result in some cap casualties, which muddies the situation for players whose contracts are expiring.

Still, here’s our take on who should stay or go at this point in the season:

DE Trey Hendrickson: Stay

Hendrickson must be the highest priority for the Saints to re-sign after the season. He’s among the NFL’s sack leaders (7.5) and is tied with Cameron Jordan for the team lead in quarterback pressures (31), consistently winning his one-on-one matchups out on the edge. He and third-year pro Marcus Davenport have become a terrific rotation on their side of the line. The franchise tag could be in play, but the Saints likely want to avoid that because it would really limit their financial flexibility (especially in light of the depressed salary cap). Hendrickson should be seeking a multi-year extension, and he’s earned it. After reaching deals with players like David Onyemata and Andrus Peat, fans should have some optimism the team gets this done.

FS Marcus Williams: Go

Maybe Williams goes on a tear the rest of the season. He’s got several favorable matchups with mediocre quarterbacks like Drew Lock and Carson Wentz, but his inconsistent season has been a disappointment after a couple of very solid years to start his career. Right now, however, he doesn’t seem like someone who should be a priority for the Saints to retain. It’s possible that Williams returns on a one-year prove-it deal. But after changing agents and with some strong stats to his credit (he’s intercepted 12 passes in 3.5 years, rarely missing a snap), he should receive plenty of interest in the free agency market. Hopefully the Saints are doing their homework on safety prospects in the upcoming draft class.

QB Jameis Winston: Stay

This one really depends on how Winston performs the next few weeks. He’s got plenty of weapons and time to prepare against opponents he’s beaten before, with two games against the familiar Atlanta Falcons. He should do well. The downside for New Orleans is that re-signing Winston after the season hinged on other teams lacking game tape to see if he’s improved after a year of work with the Saints coaching staff. If he starts two or three or more games during Drew Brees’ absence, quarterback-needy teams could come calling in the spring. And that’s going to raise his asking price well beyond the bargain he agreed to sign for this season.

TE Jared Cook: Go

Cook reached some serious heights in his first season, but he’s been a disappointment in 2020. Some of that is on Brees’ regressed arm strength and inability to target Cook on his best routes deep downfield, but Cook’s issues with drops and ball security (and liabilities as a blocker) make re-signing him as he continues to age a tough sell. The Saints do have an up-and-coming prospect in Adam Trautman who could take on Cook’s opportunities as a receiver in his second season.

DB P.J. Williams: Stay

The Saints won’t be able to re-sign everyone given their salary cap issues, and this might be the year Williams gets snatched up after a couple of quiet free agency experiences. He’s proven he can line up in a variety of positions and hold it down, whether it’s in slot coverage, free safety, or even playing out wide in a pinch. That versatility is valuable, and it’s why the Saints should try to retain him. But expect him to receive competitive offers for his services.

LB Alex Anzalone: Go

Anzalone finally turned in a bill of good health, but he took some steps back as a defender. He wasn’t keying in to the run effectively and too often overrunning his gaps, and he also got lost in pass coverage (particularly zone coverage in the red zone). Those are issues he’s still young enough to clean up, and there’s an argument for the Saints to keep him around another year in hopes that he develops. That might have to happen on a veteran’s minimum salary, though, and he could get better offers.

DT Sheldon Rankins (injured reserve): Stay

This might be it for Rankins. The Saints already chose to re-sign David Onyemata when his contract was up, and Onyemata has rewarded them for that decision by becoming an impact player up front. Rankins’ extensive injury history has been frustrating, especially when he’s achieved a respectable pressure rate when healthy. He makes sense as someone to return on a low-cost prove-it deal, and the Saints may be his best match in free agency. But their success in finding undrafted rookies to develop like Shy Tuttle and Malcolm Roach might spell the end for Rankins. Others on injury lists:

CB Johnson Bademosi (injured reserve): Go

WR Bennie Fowler (injured reserve): Go

DE Noah Spence (non-football injury): Go

FS D.J. Swearinger: Stay

Swearinger has been a solid role player for the Saints, and his extensive NFL experience makes him valuable as a backup. He’s not going to panic the way a rookie might when suddenly pressed into action. If they move on from Marcus Williams, it would be well worth it to re-sign him on another veteran’s minimum contract to help coach up younger players.

LT James Hurst: Stay

Hurst is both affordable and well-seasoned in the NFL, but he’s probably at his best as a veteran backup. Saints fans saw firsthand how he can be picked on in a mismatch when Brian Burns beat him for a strip-sack of Brees a couple weeks back. But that’s a matchup even Pro Bowlers whiff on sometimes. He should return if the contract terms are agreeable.

FB Michael Burton: Stay

Burton is another veteran’s minimum option, if he wants to continue playing after turning 30. He’s played the fifth-most snaps of all NFL fullbacks (129) this year, and has remained effective when called upon. He should return to at least compete with a rookie free agent if he’s interested.

CB Ken Crawley: Go

Crawley couldn’t make it onto the opening-day roster, and the Saints can improve his roster spot next season either by finding someone new or giving training camp standout Keith Washington a shot. Bettering the cornerbacks depth chart should be a point of emphasis.

SS J.T. Gray (restricted): Stay

We’ll lump together the special teams contributors, starting with Gray, who earned a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro recognition last year. The Saints can easily retain him as a restricted free agent, but it’s more tricky to re-sign the others. Of their top eight players in special teams snaps logged, four of them (and three of the top four) are pending free agents:

LB Craig Robertson: Stay

CB Justin Hardee: Stay

RB Dwayne Washington: Stay

RB Ty Montgomery: Go

Each of them should sign for near-minimum salaries, and the Saints probably can’t afford to pay higher. If any of them leave, it opens the door for rookie free agents to earn NFL jobs.