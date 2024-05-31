Stay or Go: Should the Knicks re-sign Precious Achiuwa?

When Leon Rose made the biggest swing of his Knicks tenure, trading Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to Toronto for OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa, the immediate focus was on the three core pieces moved, with Achiuwa being overlooked.

He’s since played a career half-season in New York, blossoming under head coach Tom Thibodeau and playing a pivotal role in their first-round series win over Philadelphia as he enters restricted free agency.

Prior to the deal, Miami drafted the 6-foot-8 big late in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, only to deal him to Toronto as part of the Kyle Lowry package a year later. Though Achiuwa showed flashes with both teams, he struggled to find a consistent spot in the rotation.

Things changed as a Knick when, after some early transition bumps, Achiuwa got slotted at backup center amidst a torrent of injuries. He immediately became a dynamic threat on the pick-and-roll as a rim-runner and short roll playmaker, along with defensively for his switchability and solid rim protection.

Between late January and early March, Achiuwa averaged 11.7 points and 9.5 rebounds on 53.8 percent shooting from the field, starting 18 games during that span. Although he was most effective at the five, he also played a large portion of his time at the four, showing off his value from multiple positions.

As the roster returned to health, Achiuwa slid further down the depth chart and eventually out of the rotation. This wasn’t an indictment on his play as much as the reality of eight better players being on the roster.

He rode the pine going into the playoffs, until Thibodeau called on him after the Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson to injury during the Sixers series, and Achiuwa responded. Despite not appearing until Game 3, he subbed in and defended Joel Embiid with success, including down the stretch of a pivotal Game 4 that swung the series in New York’s direction.

As a restricted free agent, the Knicks can match any offer Achiuwa agrees to this summer. He could receive a contract in the $8-12 million range over multiple seasons, a fair number to lock in a 24-year-old defensive bench big with upside.

If Achiuwa receives that offer from elsewhere, which is a real possibility, there’s a good chance it comes from a team with a clear rotation spot and a defined opportunity for him. The Knicks can, and probably should match, but would they do so if he can’t see the floor in a healthy rotation?

Assuming New York re-signs its free agents, after the starters, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride and Bojan Bogdanovic would likely fill out the bench. That leaves minutes for Achiuwa that are only matchup-specific or open up due to injuries.

That is, unless the Knicks have a larger trade cooking that opens up the roster. If they move Robinson as part of a bundle for an upgrade, that could net Achiuwa the backup five spot, which may be the ultimate plan.

If so, retaining him at the above range makes a ton of sense. He’s not the perfect player, but a defensive-minded big entering his prime on a team-friendly deal is exactly the type of depth the Knicks love targeting.

Even without a trade, if the Knicks can somehow swing retaining Achiuwa without the promise of consistent minutes, that would be a tremendous luxury. This scenario seems less likely, but gives them further incentive to pursue him.

Achiuwa may have arrived in New York as a throw-in, but he's quickly proven himself as a valued bench piece, and one the Knicks should look to retain beyond the summer.