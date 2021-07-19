Stay or Go: Should Knicks bring back Reggie Bullock for 2021-22 NBA season?

Reggie Bullock treated image, black jersey with faded grey MSG background

In this series, we'll look at whether or not Leon Rose and the Knicks should let these players stay -- or let them walk. We'll focus this time on Reggie Bullock...

CONTRACT: Two-year/$8.2 million contract expiring this summer.

Why should Bullock stay?

Bullock was an instrumental starter for the Knicks last season, providing his playmakers a reliable kick out option from three and serving as the team’s lead perimeter defender. Rock solid 3-and-D wings are highly valued around the league, and Bullock proved his worth as one in 2020-21.

Bullock shot 41 percent from deep on 6.1 attempts a game, lacing twine either curling off screens or set up in the corner. Defenders couldn’t overplay Bullock or he’d step into his mid-range game. He quietly had five 20-plus point games and ten outings with five or more threes, at times stepping up well past his role offensively.

Bullock also had a special chemistry with Julius Randle. The Randle-to-Bullock assist pairing finished among the highest in the league, with their two-man game representing New York’s best freelance offense at times. These give-and-flares and perfect transition passes aren’t something easily replicated with a replacement.

Not that a replacement is easily found. The Knicks will be hard pressed to find a player of Bullock’s skillset and value this free agency, short of paying out for a legitimate upgrade.

Why should Bullock go?

Bullock’s defense was dependable and functioned well in Tom Thibodeau’s system, but as New York’s top option for one-on-one lockdown wing defense, he struggled against stiffer scoring competition. Not a huge complaint, as it’s not like there’s some vast pool of defensive talent capable of slowing down Trae Young, for example, but worth noting.

Going up against the Hawks in the postseason also exposed Bullock’s offensive limitations, as he struggled to get free under duress and wasn’t as efficient in the first round. Alec Burks began taking his minutes at one point, and one can wonder what having someone who could finish at the rim or break down the defense at that spot would have meant to the Knicks.

What’s the right move?

Looking at available wings in this free agent class, it’s hard to find a strong case for replacing Bullock. RJ Barrett’s development could help ease some of his pressure on both ends, and there’s no price tag on his chemistry with Randle.

Marginal savings on a deal or a marginal improvement on the court just doesn’t appear to be worth it. The Knicks are at risk to get outbid on a number of the cogs that made their magical season happen, but Bullock might be the one of the more clear-cut choices to bring back.