Stay or Go: Should Jets bring Mekhi Becton back for 2024 season?

This past season was an important one for Jets 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton, after he missed almost all of the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to injury. He got himself into shape and started a career-high 16 games, mostly at left tackle. However, his on-field performance was inconsistent.

Becton faces an uncertain future as he heads into free agency. However, the offensive tackle position is considered one of the main offseason priorities for the Jets with not many other established starting tackles set to hit the market.

So, should the Jets bring Becton back?

Why Becton should be back



After the Jets elected not to exercise his fifth-year option, which would have kept him under contract for 2024, Becton was hoping to establish himself as worthy of a long-term contract with a strong 2023 season. He didn’t manage to achieve that. As a result, he’s likely to sign a short-term "prove-it" deal, which could mean he is affordable without risking too much of a commitment.

Becton hasn’t fully tapped into the upside he entered the league with, despite showing flashes of his talent. If the Jets did re-sign him, they’d be bringing back a player who theoretically has the potential to play at a much higher level with the added benefit of retaining some continuity.

It’s clear that Aaron Rodgers likes Becton personally, and if a healthy Rodgers is at quarterback for the Jets in 2024, then that will make the job that much easier for all of the Jets’ offensive linemen. Rodgers gets rid of the ball quickly, so linemen won’t need to sustain their blocks for as long. He will also anticipate pressure to avoid sacks, set his protection correctly to prevent mental errors, and should keep everyone more focused. This would have a dramatic effect on Becton’s numbers for penalties and sacks allowed, should he return.



Why Becton shouldn't be back

Becton played well at times during the 2023 season, but as a whole, he was among the league leaders in penalties and sacks surrendered. And his run blocking was hit and miss. He looked overmatched in late season games against Jonathan Greenard and Bradley Chubb and, due to his size, seemed to struggle more than other players whenever the weather conditions were bad.

Although he started 16 of 17 games, it has done little to assuage concerns about Becton suffering another long-term injury after he took all season to recover from a right knee injury in 2021’s opener and then suffered an avulsion fracture to the same knee in training camp in 2022 -- missing the whole year.

Despite playing almost 1,000 snaps in 2023, Becton looked exhausted at times and missed one game due to an ankle sprain.

In situations like this, the logical solution for both the team and the player is for that player to get a fresh start elsewhere. Becton has argued with Jets fans on social media and shown frustration at some of his coaches over the past few seasons, so he could benefit from a reset.

Verdict

It will be interesting to see what kind of contract Becton can command on the open market. Experienced tackles are in short supply and there may be teams out there who are prepared to pay Becton more than you might expect -- although a long-term commitment seems unlikely at this stage of his career, given his recent history.

While the Jets desire continuity and are looking for players who can stay on the field, the fact that Becton stayed healthy in 2023 may not have completely removed lingering concerns about his long-term durability.

It’s going to be fascinating to see where Becton’s career goes from here, but current indications seem to be pointing toward him continuing his career with another team.