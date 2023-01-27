Stay or Go: Should Jets bring Kwon Alexander back for 2023 NFL season?

Kwon Alexander / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

Kwon Alexander was a late addition to the Jets’ roster in 2022, as he didn’t sign until August. However, he played a significant role, starting 12 games and playing over 550 snaps. Alexander ended the season with 69 tackles, including six tackles for loss.

The 28-year old former fourth-round pick was only on a one-year deal with the Jets, so he’ll be entering free agency hoping for a longer-term deal.

So, should the Jets bring Alexander back?

Why Alexander should be back



Alexander played a key role in the Jets’ defensive improvements in 2022. Although he wasn’t employed in a full-time role, the Jets operated with base personnel a lot more often than they did in 2021, which factored into their dramatically improved run defense. The additions they made in the secondary enabled them to take this approach without becoming too vulnerable in coverage. Alexander had good production and some big hits in this role.

Since 2016, he had struggled with injuries, missing at least four games in every season, including 10 in 2018. However, Alexander was able to play in all 17 games in 2022, improving his chances of being signed to a long term contract.

In addition to his on-field production, Alexander reportedly brought incredible energy to the Jets locker room and was a vocal leader and communicator. In that respect, he complements Pro-Bowler CJ Mosley perfectly, because Mosley tends to be quieter as he leads by example instead.

If Alexander is required to play a bigger role -- as he was when Quincy Williams missed a couple of games in October – he’s well equipped to do this. Alexander played more than 50 snaps three times in 2022 and the Jets won all three of these games.



Why Alexander shouldn’t be back

Having played in every game, Alexander might be keen on an opportunity for a bigger role. He played in base packages, but split time with Williams when the Jets employed nickel personnel. As a result, he played 25 or fewer snaps in six games, including four of the last seven.

Alexander was in a full-time role earlier on in his career and went to the Pro Bowl in 2017, so he may be seeking an opportunity to get back to that level, as well as a starter-level contract. This may mean the Jets are not the ideal fit in terms of meeting that cost and providing an opportunity.

One factor working against Alexander is that he didn’t make many impact plays in 2022. He didn’t record an interception or fumble recovery, which may be a concern for a unit that struggled to create any turnovers after the bye week and may as a result plan to load up on playmakers. He also had only one pass breakup and just half a sack.

The Jets’ long-term plans at the position will also be a factor in whether Alexander returns. Williams is also a free agent, so it is possible that they both might not return. In addition, the team will need to consider whether they intend to draft someone and work them into the rotation, or if any of the young players currently on the team -- such as Jamien Sherwood or Hamsah Nasirildeen -- are ready for a bigger role.

Verdict



Alexander was a good signing, especially for the low price the Jets were able to get him for. However, he is likely to command a higher salary coming off the back of such a productive 2022 season, so the Jets will once again have to prioritize where they need to spend their money.

If Alexander leaves, the Jets will miss his presence in the locker room and will require other players to step into bigger roles, or reinforcements to be brought in to replace his contributions.