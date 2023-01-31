Stay or Go: Should Jets bring Greg Zuerlein back for 2023 NFL season?

Greg Zuerlein / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

After several seasons without a reliable kicker, the Jets brought in a well-known name for 2022 when they signed former all-pro Greg Zuerlein to a one-year deal, and he responded with an impressive season.

The Jets will be keen to re-sign the veteran, as SNY's Connor Hughes recently reported, but he might like to test the free agent market.

So, should the Jets bring Zuerlein back?

Why Zuerlein should be back

Zuerlein gave the Jets their most reliable kicker over the past few years and had a couple of key moments in the clutch with a game-winning extra point against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills. His big leg was apparent from early on in the season, and he became the first kicker in franchise history to make a 60-yard field goal -- against the Minnesota Vikings in December.

The Jets might be reluctant to let Zuerlein go after what happened to them in 2018. They had signed Jason Myers to a one-year deal and Myers ended up having the best season of his career and went to the Pro Bowl. However, instead of bringing Myers back, the Jets opted for a cheaper solution and regretted that in 2019, 2020 and 2021 as a total of seven players kicked for them and none were able to perform well enough to retain the role.

With the Jets hoping to transition into being a legitimate playoff contender in 2023, they’ve already seen that you cannot afford to go cheap on the special teams units. Major breakdowns on special teams cost them at least two games in 2022, and there have been many others in the seven years that Brant Boyer has been the special teams coordinator.



Why Zuerlein shouldn’t be back

Although Zuerlein was very good in 2022, he fell short of being elite. He missed a total of eight kicks, with one of those – a 58-yarder as time expired against the Detroit Lions – costing them a chance to go to overtime while they were still in postseason contention. Despite this, Zuerlein is likely to command one of the higher salaries at this position in the league due to his reputation, and there should be a market for him if the Jets don’t lock him down.

The Jets may be keen to bring in someone who is younger as a longer-term solution, but that’s what they’ve been trying to do since they let Myers go -- and it’s easier said than done. However, with Zuerlein having just turned 35, they may be tempted to again go down this route, especially if they’re looking to save money.

Zuerlein has also had some injury issues, missing several games with groin injuries in his career and having dealt with back issues in recent seasons. For half of the 2022 season, the Jets had Braden Mann kicking off, perhaps in an effort to limit Zuerlein’s workload, but they took this responsibility away from the punter in the end.

One aspect of Zuerlein’s game that may cause debate is the fact that he’s capable of making long kicks, but the risk involved with attempting those is that when they miss, the other team gets great field position. With the Jets having a great defense, they may be better off not paying a premium for a guy who can make a 60-yard field goal if you can instead punt the ball in those situations and control the field position instead.

Verdict

The Jets will want Zuerlein to return, and will be prepared to increase his salary to ensure they can retain him. However, if there’s a market for his services, another team could outbid the Jets for him.

As noted above, the Jets are well aware of the perils of overlooking the special teams units and how difficult it can be to find a good kicker. Now that they have a kicker they obviously like, it seems natural that Zuerlein will be a priority to keep on board.