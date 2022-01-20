Stay or Go: Should Jets bring Folorunso Fatukasi back for 2022 NFL season?

Folorunso Fatukasi treated art in green jersey 2022

After being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Folorunso Fatukasi barely saw the field as a rookie. However, he stepped into the starting lineup in his second season and over the past three years has been regarded as one of the best young run-stuffers in the NFL.

With his contract up, Fatukasi will be seeking a long-term deal and his agent will probably be looking for a deal somewhere in the region of what D.J. Reader got in 2020 when he signed a four-year deal worth up to $53 million.

So, should the Jets bring Fatukasi back?



Why Fatukasi should be back

As noted, Fatakasi has established himself as an elite run defender and he’s also been a reliable contributor -- having missed just four games in the past three seasons. Clearly this is not the type of player the Jets can afford to let go when they need to improve the talent levels on the team.

Fatukasi is also a good locker room presence and will give the team some valuable continuity if he returns in 2022.

Any thoughts that the Jets could perhaps just bring in a low-cost replacement and coach him up to replace Fatukasi were put into perspective in 2021. Late-round draft pick Jonathan Marshall saw some playing time in his rookie season but struggled to hold up at the point of attack, with the drop-off from Fatukasi being immediately evident.

Why Fatukasi shouldn’t be back

While Fatukasi’s abilities against the run are well-regarded, and his statistical production against the run was as good as ever in 2021, there has to be some concern over the fact that the Jets’ run defense dropped from 12th in the NFL in 2020 to 29th in 2021.

Could this be because the different requirements placed upon the interior defenders in this system is limiting his impact?

Robert Saleh’s system requires the defensive tackles to constantly attack and try to penetrate into the backfield, and Fatukasi has excelled in the past in situations where he can two-gap and is required to read and react.



While the failings of the run defense fall more on the back seven -- and there were overall improvements down the stretch -- it's still a cause for concern.



As noted above, a deal for Fatukasi could be extremely expensive, so the Jets need to be sure that they will be getting good value for their investment.

The San Francisco 49ers’ previous approach might provide clues as to how the Jets might approach this situation. In 2020, they opted to trade DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts instead of giving him the big money deal he was after. This suggests Saleh felt confident they could get equivalent production from a cheaper replacement.

The fact that the 49ers regressed in the season after making this move might give the Jets’ decision-makers pause, but they did return to the postseason this year. In addition, the Jets also have to think ahead in terms of what kind of resources they’ll be prepared to allocate to this position overall with Quinnen Williams also due to be extended soon.

Verdict

Run defense is Fatukasi’s speciality and so the fact that the run defense was so poor in 2021 creates a dilemma. The Jets have to figure out whether the system they use is mitigating Fatukasi’s impact or if it's a case where letting go one of their best run defenders could make things even worse.

There’s no question that he’s been a solid contributor for the Jets and he’s arguably the most successful pick of the Mike Maccagnan era. However, now that they need to consider whether to invest big money to retain Fatukasi, the Jets’ front office might feel confident they can develop a similar prospect at a lower cost instead.

Fatukasi’s leadership and character, coupled with the fact that he really seemed to grip the system down the stretch makes this a difficult decision. However, if the market for Fatukasi raises his price significantly, the Jets might let him go and opt to spend those funds on a higher impact position.