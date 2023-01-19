Stay or Go: Should Jets bring Connor McGovern back for 2023 season?

Connor McGovern / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

The Jets signed Connor McGovern to a three-year, $27 million contract back in 2020 and he’s been their starting center for the past three seasons. Although he had a bit of a rough start in his first season, he has settled down since then and been one of the team’s most reliable players.

The Jets have invested a lot of resources into their offensive line over the past few seasons, but they will need to make some tough decisions with multiple key contributors either coming off an injury or hitting free agency.

So, should the Jets bring McGovern back?

Why McGovern should be back



Although the Jets are getting a new offensive coordinator and may operate a different system in the years ahead, the fact McGovern has been with the team for the past three seasons is valuable. He knows the remaining offensive staff members and will have developed good relationships and on-field chemistry with returning teammates.

The Jets saw how difficult it is to fill this position when Nick Mangold was released in 2016, because the players they used at center over the next three years all struggled.

One factor which is sure to appeal to the Jets is McGovern’s durability. While everyone else was getting injured, McGovern started all 17 games and, in fact, has only missed two games in five seasons. Joe Douglas said earlier this month that the team’s goal is to find five starters who can play the whole season, so re-signing McGovern could be a priority.

As noted, McGovern has been one of the most consistent Jets in recent years. He was ranked in the top 10 of all centers according to Pro Football Focus in both 2021 and 2022, and his athletic ability enables him to make reach blocks and get out in space in the running game and on screen passes. His on-field discipline is good, too, with just 11 penalties in his past four seasons.



Why McGovern shouldn’t be back

While it would seem harsh to pin the struggles on the offensive line at the end of the year on McGovern, they do give cause for some concern that he might be starting to break down. In pass protection, he allowed five sacks, which was tied for the most on the team.

The running game also hit a wall down the stretch, with the Jets barely averaging 50 yards per game in the last five games, all of which were losses. The Jets will hope that a lot of this was down to unit-wide problems caused by the constant personnel changes, but it’s a potential gamble.

If the Jets do change their offensive system, it’s possible McGovern won’t be a good fit anymore. The current system, and the one that preceded it, both required the interior linemen to be athletic so that they could block on the move. But other systems value size in their interior linemen, so it’s more difficult to collapse the pocket and get early interior pressure. If McGovern would no longer be an ideal scheme fit, it’s less likely he’ll return.

The cost of bringing back McGovern also shouldn’t be overlooked. He played up to his last contract, so it’s unlikely the next one will be any smaller. With Quinnen Williams’ extension, a new quarterback signing and multiple other free agent decisions all pending, the Jets may be forced to look for better value at some spots -- and the center position could be one of them.

Verdict



The Jets are likely to be keen to bring McGovern back, so it may boil down to whether McGovern is comfortable with the Jets or wants a new challenge. Even if they bring him back, New York could be tempted to try and find a longer-term solution at the center position via the draft and then that player could benefit from playing behind McGovern for a year or two.

If the Jets’ offensive system changes dramatically or McGovern is in high demand from enough teams to push his contract value up, then it’s possible he won’t return. Expect the Jets to try their best to bring him back if they can sign him to a reasonable extension, though.