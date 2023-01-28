Stay or Go: Should Jets bring back Solomon Thomas for 2023 season?

Solomon Thomas / Getty Images/SNY treated image

Solomon Thomas was the third pick in the 2017 draft and began his career in San Francisco with current Jets head coach Robert Saleh as his defensive coordinator. However, he never really lived up to his draft position with the 49ers.

Although he has played on the edge in the past, the Jets gave Thomas a one-year deal in 2022 and he played in every game as a rotational reserve on the interior. He now heads to free agency again.

So, should the Jets bring Thomas back?

Why Thomas should be back

Thomas was a mainstay in 2022, as he played between 18 and 28 defensive snaps in all 17 games. In fact, that’s the second season in a row where he’s played all 17, which is a big deal for someone who missed 14 games in 2020 due to a serious knee injury.

The second unit helped keep the starters fresh and there wasn’t generally a noticeable downgrade when they entered the game so he did a dependable job.



At the end of the season, Thomas played his best football of the year. This could be a sign that he was really starting to get to grips with what was required of him and where the defensive scheme created opportunities for him to make plays.

The last three games saw him being as disruptive as he had all season. He registered nine tackles, a half sack, a tackle for loss and four quarterback hits in those games.

As a former high draft pick who never fully realized his potential, there may still be some hope that Thomas has another level he can potentially go to. In addition, he now has plenty of experience and the Jets value his veteran leadership.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Why Thomas shouldn’t be back

Although he finished the year strong, it wasn’t until those last few games that Thomas really started producing. He entered those last three games with just 17 tackles, one tackle for loss and no quarterback hits on the season and was grading out poorly according to analytical sites such as Pro Football Focus.

The Jets will need to have convinced themselves that his excellent finish to the season wasn’t just an aberration.

Since he had that strong finish to the season, Thomas himself might feel reluctant to want to return, if he believes he can get a bigger role and a chance to produce more and potentially earn more money on another team. His goal is obviously to be a starter again, but he’s only started two games since 2019 and the Jets might not be able to offer him that chance.

If the Jets decide not to bring back Thomas, they have other options. They could re-sign Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd and look likely to bring in a rotational contributor in the draft as well. He doesn’t necessarily have to be a major priority for them, therefore.

Verdict



In 2021, Shepherd struggled for most of the year as he was working with the second unit, but he turned things around down the stretch, just as Thomas did in 2022. The Jets were hopeful that Shepherd would carry over this momentum into the following season and re-signed him to a one-year deal.

Sure enough, he put together the most consistent year of his career. The Jets are likely to make an effort to bring back Thomas, hoping for similar results in 2023.

Depending on whether or not Rankins and Shepherd are also re-signed, this could give Thomas his chance not just for more playing time, but also for more reps with the first team and in passing situations. That will give him a chance to line up alongside Quinnen Williams more often and to profit from Williams’ disruptiveness inside.

Thomas is still only 27 so he still has a chance to prove he’s a starter-level player after all.