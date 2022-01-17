Stay or Go: Should Giants extend Jabrill Peppers?

Jabrill Peppers treated art, close-up with image of him running behind him

The Giants have some big decisions to make this offseason with key players either heading to free agency or coming into the last year of their contracts.

With little wiggle room to work with on the cap, we'll take a look at these players and whether or not they should stay... or go.

Let's break down the case of S Jabrill Peppers:

Overview

When Dave Gettleman traded away Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns before the 2019 campaign, it wasn't just draft capital that came the Giants' way.

Peppers was part of the deal, too, and he was an immediate fit after Landon Collins walked into free agency and landed in Washington.

Peppers' presence on and off the field was felt by the Giants right when he stepped foot in his native New Jersey once again. Known as someone who can tackle well, Peppers collected 76 combined in 2019 and followed it up with 91 in 2020. He also created four forced fumbles, had two interceptions -- one for a touchdown -- 16 passes defended and 2.5 sacks in those two seasons together.

A captain of the defense in 2021, Peppers brings the juice to his teammates and the game in general every Sunday. It's why the Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge regimes both loved having him out there.

However, injuries would become an issue during his three seasons with the team thus far. He missed five games in 2019 with a lower back fracture, and then this season was cut down real early after rupturing his ACL in the win over the Carolina Panthers.

So Peppers finds himself in limbo entering free agency, coming off a serious injury despite the production he's been able to put on the field over the course of his rookie contact.



Case to Stay

First and foremost, Peppers established himself as a leader in this locker room. Judge spoke very highly of Peppers and his ability to get the defense, and the rest of the team for that matter, locked in every practice and every game. Not many players have that natural ability to corral a group and get them pumped up.

He's also someone who isn't a one-trick pony on the field. Yes, Peppers normally works as a box safety, playing more toward the line of scrimmage. But he can drop back in coverage and make plays as well.

There's also the special teams side to him. Peppers is well known for his punt returning, which he gained fame from during his time with the Michigan Wolverines.

It's hard to replace a captain on the team, especially one who's only 26 years old with lots of football left to play. Giants fans talk about how well the defense has played the past two seasons, and Peppers is certainly one of those reasons. He's done everything his coaches have asked immediately since he left Cleveland, and the Giants have been better on that side of the ball because of it.

Jabrill Peppers and the Giants' defense

Case to Go

It's a question the Giants faced with Collins: Is it worth paying a lot of money for a safety when there are many other holes on the roster?

According to Spotrac, Peppers' market value is around $12.5 million per season. We talked about Evan Engram being a luxury for them, and his market was around $7 million. So that price tag might really be too much for New York (a franchise tag will be even higher, too).

We touched on what Peppers brings to the team, but we didn't touch on the depth the Giants have at the position. Xavier McKinney, basically playing his rookie season since he only had a cup of coffee in 2020, has balled out the way the Giants anticipated when they called him a second-round steal a year ago. Logan Ryan is also under contract for the next two seasons.

There's also been some 2022 NFL mock drafts that have the Giants selecting Notre Dame stud safety Kyle Hamilton. Taking someone like that Top 10 despite the other holes on the roster is a discussion for another time, but there's no doubting his skill set, which is very similar.

Basically, there are options on the roster and cheaper ones, like another rookie contract. Peppers is good, but the price tag might be too much for a team strapped with little cap.

Jabrill Peppers catches punts during pre game warm ups before the Arizona Cardinals play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on December 13, 2020

Verdict

I'm really on the fence with this one. On one hand, Peppers is a productive safety who wears many hats on gameday, and more importantly, is a true leader on and off the field.

But he's still a safety who will want to get paid, as he should, this offseason. And the Giants actually have depth at that position, which isn't something they can say for others.

So, as much as I'd love the Jersey native to remain in his home state, I think Peppers is going to go somewhere else. If his number is around $12.5 million, the Giants just can't do it. They already paid Leonard Williams in a big way, and Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley may follow.

I know we said this in the Engram piece as well, but it's even more apparent with Peppers. The Giants just can't afford him even though he has been an anchor on defense these past few years.

