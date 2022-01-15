Stay or Go: Should Giants extend Evan Engram?

Evan Engram Treated Image with color rush jersey

The Giants have some big decisions to make this offseason with key players either heading to free agency or coming into the last year of their contracts.

With little wiggle room to work with on the cap, we'll take a look at these players and whether or not they should stay -- or go.

Let's break down the case for TE Evan Engram:

Overview

Flash back almost five years ago. The Giants just made the playoffs during the 2016 season at 11-5, but were an early exit to the Green Bay Packers. Heading into the 2017 NFL Draft, the thought process was tight end for them later in the first round.

Instead of going with David Njoku after O.J. Howard was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Giants selected Engram out of Ole Miss.

He wasn't your typical tight end. Engram was more of a playmaker coming out of college, as he was clearly the Rebels' favorite target in the pass game. With insane NFL combine numbers, the Giants believed they had found someone who could take their offense to the next level.

Engram showed promise in doing that during his rookie season, when he posted 722 yards on 64 receptions with six touchdowns from Eli Manning. However, that type of production hasn't really been seen since.

He did have a Pro Bowl season in 2020 (it was a surprise to many in the NFC) with 654 yards on 63 catches with one score. But Engram has had a drop issue in the past few seasons, and paired with an extensive injury history, leaves many to wonder what the Giants will do now that his rookie contract has expired.

Case to Stay

When you look at the GIants' current tight end situation, Engram is about as good as it gets. Kyle Rudolph still has another year on his contract, but he was virtually a non-factor for the Giants this season. He was brought in to be a solid blocker with a propensity to score in the red zone.

Being the worst team in the league in scoring touchdowns in the red zone, that didn't really work out.

Engram, though, scored three times this season and he did pretty well with a much smaller target share than normal -- he saw 68 balls thrown his way compared to 109 the year before. The stats don't jump off the page, but he did his job when called upon.

But the stats don't tell the full story about Engram. He's still waiting for that breakout season and he has the physical tools to do that.

With change coming to the offense this offseason, a new scheme could be useful to Engram to finally tap into that "matchup nightmare" side of him. We've seen flashes but no consistency.

Maybe the Giants could work out a short-term extension to give him some guaranteed money, while allowing him to continue to prove he's the first-round talent they believed they had found in 2017.

Case to Go

Engram has had five years to prove to the Giants he was worthy of that first-round pick. But here we are.

Again, he's shown flashes of greatness -- ripping off a 75-yard touchdown on a crossing route in Daniel Jones' first start in Tampa Bay, as an example. But the Giants and their fans won't forget his 11 drops in 2020, some of which led to interceptions or game-altering plays.

The injury history also isn't something to throw to the wayside, considering Engram has only played a full season once in five years. Of course, NFL players get banged up all the time, but Engram has dealt with some rough injuries which include two MCL injuries, calf strains, hamstring pulls and more. He is only turning 28 this year, but that's something to keep in mind.

According to Spotrac, though, Engram's market value is $6.9 million per season. For the Giants, that might be considered a luxury. They still have Kaden Smith, who has shown he can be useful in the pass game, and Rudolph as we mentioned. Plus, the 2022 NFL Draft could produce a mid-round tight end the Giants could groom.



Verdict

Engram's time in New York has been a roller-coaster ride thus far. He's had some really big highs, but at the same time, some troubling lows.

Injuries didn't let him get into a groove at times, and this season especially, it was hard for him to really get going with this paltry offense in a contract year. That's just a bad hand for the Georgia native to be dealt.

In the end, I think it's smart for the Giants to let him walk. I also believe it's smart for Engram to test the waters of free agency and see where he might be better suited in the NFL, because he does have the talent to help out another team looking for that final piece.

The Giants, on the other hand, have other things to worry about. They need line help, a new coordinator to bring it all together, and still have to potentially pay their quarterback and running back, too (emphasis on potentially).

With others already set on the roster for next season, as well as a potential draftee joining the tight ends room, it would be smart for the Giants to let Engram walk into free agency.

It might be what's best for him as well.