Stay or Go: Should Giants bring Saquon Barkley back for 2023 NFL season?

Saquon Barkley wants to be "a Giant for life." And this past season he showed he is again the explosive playmaker Big Blue admired so much that former GM Dave Gettleman made Barkley the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

But Barkley’s Giants future is unclear as he heads into free agency. The Giants will have cap room this offseason, but how much will Barkley, coming off a career-best 1,312 rushing yards, command? Can he and the Giants agree on his worth, especially since he’s had past seasons wrecked by injury?

There’s much debate in the NFL over the value of running backs in a league dominated by star quarterbacks and their weekly airshow. The Giants have other needs, too, including retaining their own free agent QB, Daniel Jones. Oddsmakers are already offering guesses on what other teams could sign Barkley.

Barkley turns 26 in February. The Giants talked to his reps during the bye week about an extension, but they couldn’t make a deal. Now he could hit the market and Giants brass sure sounded as if Jones is more likely to be retained than Barkley.

So, should the Giants keep Barkley or let him go?

The case to keep him

Barkley’s speed and athleticism were an enormous part of the Giants’ offense this season and he was their one true big-play threat. He showed power – remember Barkley bashing through two Tennessee Titans defenders at the goal line to score the pivotal two-point conversion in the opener? – and shiftiness, including those groovy spin moves and that ankle-breaker deke in London against the Green Bay Packers.

Barkley matched his career-high by playing in 16 games and he would’ve appeared in 17 if the Giants had any need to win the finale. He finished fourth in the NFL in rushing behind only Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. He also tied Richie James for the Giants lead in receptions with 57.

He’s one of the nominees for the AP Comeback Player of the Year award and he also was selected for his second Pro Bowl.

By all accounts, Barkley is a popular, exemplary teammate, as well as the kind of player adored by Giants fans. He displayed work ethic and character coming back from a torn ACL and shaking off a 2021 season in which he looked ordinary.

One day, Barkley figures to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, though that may depend on whether he remains a Giant. His preference, clearly, is to stay. After the playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles he said: "I couldn’t imagine that being the last time being in a Giants uniform."

The case to let him go

Running backs have short careers and Barkley has already lost time to injury – he played just 15 games combined over 2020-21.

The Panthers gave Christian McCaffrey, another talented, dual-threat runner with an injury history, a whopper contract before the 2021 season when he was just 23. Then they traded him midway through this season, before there was much age on that four-year, $64-million pact. The average-annual value of $16 million on McCaffrey’s deal is the highest for a running back now.

Other backs have become cautionary tales after big deals – Todd Gurley? – though Henry’s four-year, $50-million contract, signed at age 26, seems to be working out. Still, King Henry missed half of the 2021 season.

And just how do the Giants view the position, anyway? That’s something GM Joe Schoen was not clear on during his end-of-season news conference. He was asked about big contracts being given to running backs, which is generally a no-no in current NFL thinking, and then segued to Barkley.

"I wouldn’t say all of them haven’t panned out, but there’s a risk to any big contract," Schoen said. "Anybody can go out there and get hurt at any position. I think that’s a risk-reward. The good thing about extending people in-house – you know their work ethic, you know their durability, you know their injury history, you know how they train, you know how they practice. In terms of eliminating some of the margin for error, it’s a known commodity.

"Saquon has done everything we’ve asked him to do and he’s a good football player. The positional value – we’ll get into how we want to build this team and allocate our resources. That’s what it comes down to. Again, he’s a good football player, he was durable for us this year, he played well and, again, he’s a guy that we would like to have back."

At another point, Schoen said, "We’ve got to operate under a salary cap. We would like to have Saquon back, if it works out."

Clearly, it didn’t work out when the sides initially talked during the season. As Schoen put it: "We had productive conversations. We were off on the value. We said we would circle back up at the end of the season and continue those conversations. But at that time of year, we weren’t really that close."

Barkley was less a focus of the offense later in the season, too – after Week 10, he did not have a 100-yard rushing game. Jones seemed to command more of the offense.

In the Giants' two playoff games, Barkley totaled 18 carries for 114 yards rushing and seven catches on nine targets for 77 more yards. During the season, he averaged 18.4 rushing attempts per game. Whether it was game flow, game plan or falling behind Philly fast, Barkley, a significant weapon, got fewer touches in the postseason. Is that significant?

The verdict

This is a tough one. If Barkley is back, that’s best for next year’s team, but it depends on how the sides get there. While Barkley said he’s "not really too concerned about resetting any markets," the fact that Schoen said they couldn’t agree on value in early extension talks suggests they’re not close.

The Giants could use the franchise tag on him, though the New York Post asked Barkley if he’d be upset by that and he replied, "I think it would upset anybody." The franchise tag for a running back would be around $10 million this season and the Giants could use it as a way to give themselves more time to haggle with Barkley on a longer deal or just have him around for one more season.

How far will the Giants be willing to go for a running back, even one who comes with all the intangibles and good feelings Barkley brings? The Giants may want him back only at their price. Maybe that’s fair. There are other roster spots to fill.

Just because the Giants drafted him No. 2 overall – by a previous brain trust, mind you – doesn’t mean they have to keep him now. If the franchise tag doesn’t work for Barkley, maybe the Giants should move on.