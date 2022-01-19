Stay or Go: Should Giants bring back John Ross for 2022 NFL season?

John Ross Treated Image

The Giants have some big decisions to make this offseason with key players either heading to free agency or coming into the last year of their contracts.

With little wiggle room to work with under the salary cap, we'll take a look at these players and whether or not they should stay or go.

Let's break down the case of WR John Ross:

Overview

The Giants have had a history of prove-it deals recently, from Corey Coleman to Markus Golden to Kyler Fackrell. And that didn't change last offseason when Ross, the former Top 10 pick, made his way to East Rutherford.

Ross' fame in the NFL comes from being the man who broke Chris Johnson's 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine back in 2017. His speed was lightning in a bottle during his time at Washington, too, which led to the Cincinnati Bengals taking him ninth overall that year.

However, injuries would be the story for him in his four years in Cincinnati. He just couldn't stay on the field, playing in just 27 of 64 possible games.

So it made sense when the Bengals didn't pick up his fifth-year option and he hit the open market. Big Blue thought they found a bit of a steal, signing him to a one-year $2.25 million deal to see what he could do. When on the field, his speed was still unmatched and he could fly past anyone.

He had just one score in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints, a bomb from Daniel Jones that Ross actually fumbled in the end zone and recovered himself -- a score nonetheless. But he played in only 10 games, starting one, and hauled in 11 receptions for 224 yards on 20 targets.

Case to Stay

Jason Garrett's offense wasn't designed to have someone like Kadarius Toney, let alone Ross. The Giants rarely took shots downfield, which is where Ross clearly excels. When they did try deep passes a couple of times, it always seemed forced. Even the touchdown Ross had was in double coverage, though he just toasted his defenders and Jones put it right on him.

But neither Garrett nor Freddie Kitchens will be calling plays for the Giants in 2022.

A modern-day play-caller, one who can be creative with players like Ross and many others, is likely what the Giants are envisioning with their next coaching regime. They were dead last in points this season, so something's got to give on that front and they need a new leader with a proven track record of finding the end zone.

Ross, then, could be useful if he returns on another cheap deal. He was a crucial piece in that overtime win over the Saints, collecting two first downs on the Giants' game-winning drive to go along with his touchdown that day.

Though it was the only game he made a true impact, the Giants saw that he can still be a reliable receiver when on the field and used correctly.

Case to Go

Injuries remain a concern for Ross and that didn't stop when he put on his blue and white threads.

Ross didn't start the first three games of the season because of a hamstring ailment that laned him on IR in training camp. He's had meniscus tears, AC joint sprains and other injuries that have just killed his momentum to get anything going in his career.

So should the Giants look elsewhere for someone with his skill set who doesn't have the injury baggage? Who knows what free agency and the NFL Draft can provide.

Ross' stats speak for themselves in that he didn't really do enough to jump off the page or make his mark with the Giants that would warrant a new deal. Even if he wasn't used correctly, he only started one game out of the 10 he played, so he's clearly a depth option which the Giants can always switch up depending on what their new coaching staff wants.

Verdict

The injury history is there for sure, and that's always a factor when signing a player. But, if Ross is looking for another short-term deal -- he should be since he didn't do anything to land a bigger contract -- the Giants should definitely consider bringing him back to see what the new coaching staff can do with him.

Ross, like Toney, can be a valuable gadget player because of his speed and elusive abilities. A creative offensive mind can find some ways to be able to use both of them on the field at the same time. Garrett figured it out in the Saints game.

Cap space is low for New York, but whoever becomes new GM will find ways to shed some and create opportunities to make moves in free agency.

That said, Ross isn't a priority. But if it makes sense after more important signings, draw up the paperwork and see what this former first-rounder still might have in those speedy cleats.