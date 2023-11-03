Who are your ‘stay away from’ free agent targets for the Mets? | The Mets Pod
On the latest episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo talk about free agency for the Mets, and reveal players that they think the team should avoid targeting. Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo bring you The Mets Pod, a podcast dedicated to all things New York Mets! SNY’s signature podcast is a weekly show that delivers everything a Mets fan wants to hear about the team from Queens, including news, analysis, exclusive interviews, special guests, and more! About The Mets Pod: Subscribe below to The Mets Pod to hear Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo talk New York Mets all year long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql