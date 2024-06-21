Stauffer steps right into coaching

Alex Stauffer had the coaching bug.

Well, sort of.

Stauffer a 2020 graduate of Northridge High School – who helped lead the Raiders’ boys basketball team to back-to-back Class 4A sectional titles in 2019 and 2020 – was graduating from Indiana Wesleyan in May and was looking for an accounting job.

But the itch to coach was still there.

“I was browsing looking for an assistant coaching position in college or even a graduate assistant job,’’ Stauffer said. “Then one of our assistant coaches at Indiana Wesleyan asked if I had interest in coaching high school girls basketball.’’

The position was at Faith Christian School in Lafayette, an IHSAA school with 269 students.

“I interviewed with the athletic director and he told me they had an opening for a boys coach too. I guess the interview went well, because he offered me the boys job a week later.

“It’s a Christian school and aligns with my beliefs personally. The school helped set me up with a job and an apartment and things have been really good ... been down here since Father’s Day.’’

Stauffer won’t be a teacher at Faith Christian, as he’s accepted a sales position at Bob Rohrman Auto Group in Lafayette. The plan is for him to become a college recruiter for the group within the next year.

But about his basketball team.

“They have never had a winning season or gotten out out of sectional,’’ Stauffer said. “We have some good teams on our schedule and the sectional is tough.’’

Then the 22-year-old Stauffer, who has not coached a game just yet, sounded like a veteran coach as he spoke of the 2024-25 Eagles.

“We graduated six seniors from last season (12-13 record) and we’ll just have one senior back,’’ Stauffer said. “But I see that as a possibility of a fresh start and a chance to rebuild our team.

Stauffer said he would love to add 4A Lafayette school Harrison and Jeff to Faith Christian’s schedule.

“I believe our guys will be able to handle that kind of competition soon.’’

Stauffer’s senior year at Northridge was cut short in 2020 by the pandemic, which cost a very good Raiders’ team a shot at playing defending state champion Culver Academy in the first round of the Michigan City Regional.

His senior year at Indiana Wesleyan wasn’t much better.

“I came into the season thinking I might be starting, or at least being the sixth or seventh man,’’ Stauffer said. “But then last summer I collided with a teammate and tore my labrum. I got to the point where I could manage it, even though it kept popping out, but pretty much took away my senior year.

“But as a Christian, I knew God had something else in store for me. I believe I learned more about being a man in the last year or so than I had in my life. That has helped me believe I’m ready to be a head coach.’’

Stauffer admits when he got to Indiana Wesleyan from Northridge, he had the mindset that many freshman do ... play right away.

But that was going to be a challenge with two All-Americans on the roster, including future G League All-Star and Warsaw graduate Kyle Mangas.

“I really thought I’d come in, play right away and get everything I wanted,’’ Stauffer admitted. “But by the end of my freshman summer, I knew it wasn’t true. At Indiana Wesleyan, it’s not about yourself and if you come in with that mindset, you’re not going to do well.

“Honestly, once you get away from the selfish thoughts and know how God can use you, the team becomes a brotherhood.’’

After earning some playing time as a freshman, Stauffer had his best career game as a sophomore, going eight-for-eight from the field and scoring 22 points, as the Wildcats beat Indiana Tech.

“I had the chance to play when one of our All-Americans broke his nose in the game,’’ Stauffer recalled. “But that would not have been possible if it weren’t for all the work I put in before. But that’s the way the program was structured ... so it was no surprise when someone comes in and plays like that.’’

Staiffer was eligible for one more season with the Wildcats for a Covid year, but after dealing with the shoulder injury last season (he had surgery on May 31) and the opportunity to graduate and get a job, Stauffer decided the his four years was enough.

Now the 6-foot-8 gentle giant is a head coach and one of the first people he told that news to was Northridge coach Scott Radeker.

“Coach Radeker and I have always been close and that’s been a great blessing,’’ Stauffer said. “He’s always been in my corner and has given me a lot of wisdom. I know I wouldn’t be in this position without him.’’