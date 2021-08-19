Status updates for Bills players Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins, Zack Moss

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave some injury/ status updates for multiple players on his team’s roster on Thursday.

The coach, chatting via press conference, provided the latest news on a few key pieces on the Bills roster. All three were players on offense: wide receiver Stefon Diggs, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and running back Zack Moss..

Here’s what you need to know, player-by-player:

WR Stefon Diggs (knee): Diggs has missed over a week’s worth of practice with his injury and did not play vs. the Lions. He is not going to suit up vs. the Bears as well. However, McDermott did say that the team is expecting him back on the practice field sometime next week.

OL Dion Dawkins (COVID-19): A huge turn of events, McDermott indicated on Sunday that Dawkins might need a bit of time to get back on the field after an extensive battle with COVID-19. Instead, Dawkins must have impressed during practice because he’s going to play vs. the Bears. McDermott said Dawkins made “significant progress” throughout this week.

RB Zack Moss (hamstring): After recovering from ankle surgery this offseason, Moss was dinged up again during training camp. Spotted back in action throughout practice this week, the coach said Moss will play vs. the Bears. He did not play against the Lions in Week 1 of the preseason.

