What’s the status of TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka, injured OSU players for Penn State?

Ohio State has a handful of players who are banged up ahead of this week’s top-10 matchup with Penn State.

Both TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams were unavailable in last Saturday’s win at Purdue with unspecified injuries, while fellow running back Chip Trayanum also went down in the first quarter after absorbing a hard hit.

The injuries mounted in the third quarter against the Boilermakers when cornerback Denzel Burke was evaluated in a medical tent on the sideline and taken to the locker room.

Even before the trip to West Lafayette, Indiana, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who suffered an apparent leg injury the previous week at Maryland, had been out.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day gave little specifics about their statuses against the Nittany Lions on Saturday, but expressed optimism, mentioning that he was “hopeful that we’ll have all those guys back.”

Day said last week that he had been expecting Henderson to return at Purdue, and the starting running back had traveled with the Buckeyes, participating in an early round of warmups before ultimately being held out for the second consecutive weeks.

Dallan Hayden, a fourth-string running back who had been planning to redshirt, filled in and ran for 76 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football injured players hoping to return for Penn State