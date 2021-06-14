Here’s the status for Stephon Gilmore, Cam Newton at Patriots mandatory minicamp

New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore isn’t present at Monday’s mandatory minicamp, according to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

Gilmore, 30, is set to make $7 million on the final year of his contract and that’d give him the seventh-highest base salary in the NFL at his position. There was a level of anticipation that Gilmore would miss minicamp, and lose out on $93,085, to gain leverage in restructuring his contract.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted, Gilmore is also rehabbing his partially torn quad that sidelined him for the remainder of the season in 2020. The Patriots still have money remaining and will likely need to give Gilmore the pay raise.

#Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore, who wants a new contract and is rehabbing from a partially torn quad, is not present at the team’s mandatory minicamp today, source said. *(Spelling fixed, no thanks to autocorrect) — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2021

Also with anticipation, Cam Newton is present and ready to go for minicamp.

Newton suffered a slight bone bruise early in June that looked like it would sideline him until training camp, but he’s ready to go for the three-day session.

Bill Belichick says Cam Newton practiced last week (Friday), and he expects him to be on the field this week at mandatory minicamp. pic.twitter.com/Yrfd8e69QL — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 14, 2021

