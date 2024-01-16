Status update for Southern Miss basketball's Andre Curbelo, Victor Hart vs Arkansas State

HATTIESBURG – Southern Miss basketball could be without two starters again this week.

Coach Jay Ladner provided an injury update following Tuesday’s practice on guard Andre Curbelo and forward Victor Hart, saying the Golden Eagles (9-8, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) are unsure either of them will be ready to play against Arkansas State (7-10, 3-2) on Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN+).

They were both limited participants in Tuesday’s practice.

“It’s possible,” Ladner said, “but maybe a little bit of a stretch.”

For Curbelo, he’s dealing with “concussion-like symptoms” and will need to be cleared by a neurologist in order to play. He has a doctor’s appointment Tuesday, according to Ladner.

For Hart, it’s a hyperextended knee.

“Todd McCall, who is an incredible trainer for us and head of sports medicine here at USM, he was with us and said those things can take about two weeks to maybe possibly come back,” Ladner said. “Sometimes they can come back a bit sooner, but it was as bad as that type of injury that you can have.”

Curbelo’s injury occurred on Jan. 6 when he took a hard fall to the floor during Southern Miss’ upset win over James Madison. He attempted to play the following Thursday at ULM, but left two minutes into the game and did not return. Hart sustained his injury in the second half against ULM when he landed awkwardly on a shot attempt.

They both missed Saturday’s game at Troy, an 82-56 loss. Southern Miss plays Troy again this Saturday (2:30 p.m. ESPN+) at Reed Green Coliseum.

Guards Mo Arnold and Cobie Montgomery drew into the starting lineup in place of Curbelo and Hart.

“When that happens, we just have to do a better job coaching our players and we have to circle the wagons,” Ladner said. “Everybody’s just gotta do a little bit more. It’s not optimal. Of course I’m not happy with the way we played even under those circumstances Saturday and we paid the price for it. I think we will give a better effort tomorrow.”

Curbelo, who missed the first 10 games of the season until being deemed eligible, has a history of concussions that caused him to miss games with his previous teams at Illinois and St. John’s.

Without him, the Golden Eagles would be without their assists leader (5.0 per game) and fourth-leading scorer (12.0 points per game). Hart is second on the team scoring 13.3 points per game, first in rebounds per game (6.3) and second in the conference in steals per game (1.9).

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

