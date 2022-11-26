Status Report: Wisconsin will be without a top offensive weapon vs Minnesota

The Badgers released their status report just minutes ago, and Wisconsin will be without a top offensive piece against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. Wisconsin and Minnesota are set for a 2:30 PM CT kickoff at Camp Randall as the Badgers look to regain control of The Axe.

Wisconsin will be without 11 players in total, 8 of whom were already ruled out for the season earlier this year.

It’s a mix of offense and defense, but the big news concerns the Wisconsin running back room. Which 11 players will the Badgers be without? Here is a complete look at the Wisconsin status report for The Battle for the Axe.

OUT: Braelon Allen (right leg)

OUT: K Vito Calvaruso (right leg)

OUT: OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

Out for season: CB Al Ashford (left leg)

Out for season: S Travian Blaylock (right leg)

Out for season: CB Justin Clark (left leg)

Out for season: TE Clay Cundiff (left leg)

Out for season: DE Mike Jarvis (left leg)

Out for season: TE Cam Large (right leg)

Out for season: ILB Luna Larson (right leg)

Out for season: DE Isaac Townsend (left leg)

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire