A status report on Jadeveon Clowney, other Seahawks injury updates

The Seattle Seahawks came out of their Week 12 win against the Philadelphia Eagles fairly clean injury wise. Here's what we know as of now regarding all of Seattle's notable injuries.

Jadeveon Clowney (hip/knee)

Pete Carroll shared that Clowney's injury is sports hernia related. Apparently Clowney is feeling better after getting looked at by a specialist last Friday. He missed Sunday's game against the Eagles.

"He's looking forward to playing this week," Carroll said on Monday.

Clowney didn't get his "off-campus treatment" until last Friday. When asked why the pass rusher didn't get the treatment during the bye week, Carroll said the team wasn't sure what the ailment was at that point. It took a while to determine that it wasn't a hip flexor or groin issue.

"After you eliminate all of the things it could be, it generally comes back to the sports hernia thing," Carroll said.

Jarran Reed (ankle)

Reed was the most notable injury that took place during Sunday's win in Philadelphia. It sounds like the team's star interior defensive lineman will be very questionable going into a Week 13 matchup on "Monday Night Football" against the Vikings.

"He's got a sprained ankle," Carroll said. "We're going to have to wait and see how it's going to hold him back. It's the same ankle that was sprained before, he just redid it. We'll check him out probably about Friday and see how he's doing."

Luke Willson (hamstring)

Carroll called Willson "probable doubtful" ahead of Week 12, playfully referencing the tight end's extraordinary ability to recover from injuries. Willson ultimately didn't play against the Eagles, but he's hoping he'll be back in the lineup against the Vikings.

"Luke isn't counting himself out of this one," Carroll said. "He thinks with another week he's going to make it. We won't challenge him till late in the week."

Carroll noted that Willson looked quick in a pregame workout on Sunday in Philadelphia.

"He was running around and showing off like he wanted to play yesterday," the coach said. "He's a rare guy. Over the years he's overcome stuff that he should never have played with. That's why the nickname ‘Wolverine' came up."

Carroll then joked that Willson gave himself the nickname.

Nick Bellore (quad)

It looks like Bellore will miss some time with a "legit" quad strain.

