What is the status of Raiders’ Derek Carr after the win against the Broncos?

A chest injury briefly knocked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr out of the game after he fumbled late in the third quarter of a 17-13 victory over the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas interim coach Rich Bisaccia said Sunday.

Carr went into the on-field medical tent to get checked.

All seemed clear, as he was back in and playing the next series.

Carr seemed to get hurt again early in the fourth quarter when going for it on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1. He converted the play into a first down but appeared to have banged up his knee. He shook that off, too, and continued to play.

After the game, Bisaccia confirmed the chest injury on the earlier of the two plays.

When Carr, himself, was asked how he was feeling, he provided a short answer.

“My body,” Carr said. “I never lie to you, I just don’t feel good.”

Josh Jacobs runs well, hits 100 yards

For the first time this season, Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs rushed for more than 100 yards.

It had to bring a sigh of relief to the Raiders, who were looking for the run game to get going.

And it did, ironically, against a Broncos rush defense that ranked ninth in the NFL entering the game.

Jacobs finished with 27 carries for 129 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushes during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.

“It was a very aggressive running style in the second half, and it helped us win that football game,” Carr said. “I mean, it was unbelievable especially that first drive (of the second half, when Jacobs ran for 57 yards on a scoring drive,) going that way. The way he was cutting and running, I told him I think that’s the best drive I’ve ever seen you have. It was really that impressive to me.”

Hunter Renfrow joins Raiders elite

With three catches, Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is now tied for third on the franchise’s single-season receptions list.

Renfrow has 91 receptions this year, matching the number Hall of Famer Tim Brown had in 2001.

As for the top two, it’s Brown with 104 in 1997 and Jerry Rice’s 92 in 2002.