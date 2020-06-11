Status quo with Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar and his armed robbery charges

Things have been quiet on the Quinton Dunbar front in regard to the corner's armed robbery charges stemming from an event in mid-May.

It's been crickets both from Dunbar's camp and from the Miramar Police. While we continue to wait and see whether or not the prosecution will take the charges to court.

In the meantime, Dunbar has remained a participant in Seattle's offseason program. Pete Carroll spoke on Dunbar's arrest for the first time on Thursday and explained they are very aware of the details of the alleged event.

"He's been very open with the discussions of what's taken place and the whole process going on," Carroll said. "I don't have the details of where that is right now. We can't comment on that anyway. We have been very much connected with him and what is next and all of that."

It sounded like Carroll was about to express optimism that Dunbar's charges would be dropped, but he stopped himself mid-sentence.

"It seems like things are taking a, you know– I shouldn't even say– I don't even know," Carroll said. "We are following along with him. He is back and participating with us and focusing real well. We'll see what happens with that."

It was smart of Carroll to back off of his comments, however there is reason for optimism. The four victims and one witness who gave sworn statements to the police about the alleged armed robbery have since recanted their stories in sworn affidavits for Dunbar's attorney Michael Grieco.

In addition, the motive for the armed robbery was allegedly that Dunbar and Giants defensive back DeAndre Baker lost $70,000 gambling a few nights prior. Grieco told NBC Sports Northwest that he could account for Dunbar's whereabouts for all three nights leading up to the alleged incident.

Grieco called it a "completely fabricated motive that could be disproven."

While we continue to await what's next, it's obvious that the prosecution needs more evidence (new witnesses, security footage, etc.) if this thing is going to go to trial. It seems fair for Seahawks fans to be cautiously optimistic that Dunbar could be cleared of any wrongdoing prior to training camp in late July.

Dunbar, who was acquired via trade with the Redskins this offseason, is expected to compete with Tre Flowers to be the Seahawks starting right cornerback. He's entering the last year of his contract and could be in for a big payday should his charges be dropped and he has a big year for the Seahawks in 2020.

