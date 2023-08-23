"Status quo" for Calijah Kancey with calf injury

When first-round pick Calijah Kancey injured his calf early in training camp, word was that the injury wasn’t serious and that the defensive lineman would be ready to play at the start of the regular season.

There's still more than two weeks to go before that opener, but Kancey's practice status has not changed yet. Kancey was at Wednesday's practice without a boot, sleeve or other protection on his leg, but he was only doing conditioning work while the rest of the team was going through their drills.

Head coach Todd Bowles was asked about Kancey's outlook and, per multiple reporters, he said it was "status quo" for the rookie.

The Bucs close out the preseason on Saturday and Kancey isn't going to be up to speed by then, so it will likely be closer to their September 10 date with the Vikings before there's another update on whether he will be making his NFL debut.