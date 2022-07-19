Status of players returning from injury is top storyline for Packers entering training camp

All eyes will be on the wide receiver room and the stockpiled talent on defense, but the status of several important players returning from injury has a strong case for being the top storyline as the Green Bay Packers open training camp in a week’s time.

The offense – and specifically the offensive line – have major question marks regarding who will be available for the regular season.

Here are some of the major players with uncertain statuses or otherwise returning from a big injury to start training camp:

LT David Bakhtiari

The timeline: Bakhtiari tore his ACL on New Year’s Eve of 2020, missed the playoffs, started the 2021 season on the PUP list and didn’t return until the season finale, only to sit out the Packers’ playoff defeat due to lingering recovery issues. More on his recovery timeline can be found here. The team held him out of the offseason workout program in hopes of having him at full strength to open training camp. Now, Bakhtiari’s status is the No. 1 storyline to start camp. What a boost it would be if the five-time All-Pro can resume manning the left tackle spot. But it’d be a punch to the gut if the injury lingers and is still affecting his on-field availability. Yosh Nijman would be the likely starter at left tackle if Bakhtiari is unavailable.

Status: Uncertain

OL Elgton Jenkins

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jenkins, the Packers’ starter at left tackle in place of Bakhtiari, tore his ACL in late November during a loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. He missed the final seven games of the season and may miss more to open 2022. Jenkins weighs over 310 pounds, plays a position requiring explosive movements and is a franchise cornerstone, so there will be no rush back. He’d be the likely starter at right tackle if healthy, and Bakhtiari and Jenkins could be one of the best tackle combos in football. Nijman, Royce Newman and Sean Rhyan would be the most likely starters at right tackle if Jenkins misses time to open 2022. A veteran addition is also possible.

Story continues

Status: Uncertain

CB Jaire Alexander

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23)

Alexander injured his shoulder making a tackle against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 and missed the rest of the regular season. He did return for the Packers’ playoff loss to the 49ers but played only a handful of passing snaps in coverage. His missed tackle on Deebo Samuel set up the 49ers’ game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter. However, the Packers are confident he is fully recovered and will have no limitations to start the 2022 season. The All-Pro will return to lead what could be the NFL’s best secondary.

Status: Healthy

TE Robert Tonyan

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Tonyan tore his ACL following a catch during the second half of the Packers’ win over the Arizona Cardinals in late October. He missed the final 10 games of the season and isn’t guaranteed to be back for the start of training camp. There is optimism, however, that Tonyan could be ready for the regular season. The Packers lack depth at tight end and need Tonyan’s receiving ability, especially in the red zone and middle of the field. He’s the best pure pass-catcher at the position on the roster. Tyler Davis might be the best bet to play Tonyan’s role, although Josiah Deguara should be expected to pick up more slack in the passing game.

Status: Uncertain

RB Kylin Hill

Hill injured his ACL while returning a kickoff during the Packers’ win over the Cardinals in late October. Like Tonyan, he missed the final 10 games of the season. A rookie in 2021, Hill produced explosive playmaking moments in the preseason and flashed real long-term potential before the injury. His production as a kick returner was minimal. If healthy, he is the front runner to be the No. 3 running back behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. If not, Patrick Taylor and the two undrafted rookies (BJ Baylor, Tyler Goodson) have a real shot at the 53.

Status: Uncertain

C Josh Myers

(Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Myers’ rookie season was wrecked by injuries. First, an injured finger that took on an infection cost him a game. Then, he suffered a significant knee injury that cost him 10 more games. Myers talked about the injuries in more depth here, but he is recovered and will be ready for camp. The Packers relied on Lucas Patrick to play center in his absence, but Patrick is now in Chicago. There isn’t a clear-cut favorite to back up Myers opening camp. In Year 2, Myers will wear braces on his knees to protect against injuries.

Status: Healthy

WR Randall Cobb

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Cobb injured a core muscle while scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in late November and missed the final five games. He returned against the 49ers but didn’t catch a pass on just one target. The Packers brought him back on a restructured deal, so he’ll get another shot to be a productive target for Aaron Rodgers. More than likely, he’ll be a starter alongside Allen Lazard.

Status: Healthy

OLB Randy Ramsey

Ramsey suffered a significant ankle injury during a training camp practice in early August of last year and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. The Packers viewed him as a valuable player, both in terms of backup potential behind the edge rushers and as a do-it-all option on special teams. Ramsey should be available to start camp. His return could provide a boost for Rich Bisaccia on the third unit and the competitive level behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith at edge rusher.

Status: Healthy

1

1