Status of entire Raiders' offensive line in question for Bucs game

Raiders' entire O-line shrouded in uncertainty for Bucs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders will be without five key players until Sunday morning at the earliest, as the fallout from Trent Brown’s positive COVID-19 test continues to impact the club.

The Raiders’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was moved by the NFL from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon to prepare for a possible postponement, remains to be played as scheduled at the moment.

Brown tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, and his starting offensive linemates — Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Denzelle Good and Rodney Hudson, along with safety Johnathan Abram — have all been deemed high-risk contacts to Brown and added to the COVID-19 reserve list.

Brown, according to a person close to the situation, was lax in wearing his mandatory tracking monitor while at the Raiders’ facility. Because of that, what should have been an easy process determining who he came in close contact with became much more complicated.