What’s the status of the class of 2023 arriving at Rutgers? How about transfer portal commits?

Everyone is in and reported for Rutgers football, giving the Scarlet Knights a full complement of players from their 2023 recruiting class as well as the transfer portal.

The largest group of players to join the program came via the 2023 recruiting, several of whom enrolled early and participated in spring practice. Several players, such as Florida athlete Vilay Nakkoun Jr. and offensive lineman Mozell Williams, enrolled during the summer and began workouts with the football team.

Several transfer portal players have also entered the program. During the spring, defensive backs Charles Amankwaa (Akron) Flip Dixon (Minnesota) and Eric Rogers (Northern Illinois) enrolled and participated in spring practice. Naseim Brantley, a wide receiver from Western Illinois, also joined in the spring

Summer arrivals in the transfer portal included defensive tackle Isaiah Iton (Ole Miss), Jaquaue Jackson (California University of Pennsylvania) and tight end Shawn Bowman (Maine). Sage Clawges, a defensive back from Connecticut, was originally part of the 2024 class but enrolled in July and is already participating in workouts.

Below are the members of the 2023 recruiting class for Rutgers. It includes Clawges, who re-classified and is already enrolled:

Ja’shon Benjamin

Logan Blake

Dylan Braithwaite

Jake Eldridge

Davoun Fuse

Sage Clawges

Deondre Johnson

Bo Mascoe

Vilay Nakkoun Jr.

Jesse Ofurie

Nick Oliveira

JaSiré Peterson

Djibril Abdou Rahman

Dominic Rivera

Ajani Sheppard

John Stone

Ian Strong

Famah Toure

Mozell Williams

Abram Wright

