A status check on Barcelona president’s chosen four future pivots

Over the course of the last few months, some weaknesses have become clear for FC Barcelona. The Catalan club definitely needs to reinforce their team, and they are now aware of exactly where and why they need to. With Sergio Busquets no longer at the club, Barcelona struggled to find his replacement.

Now, even as they look across the market to find the solution, it must not be forgotten that Busquets himself was a homegrown product of Barcelona. Finding an exact replica of the Blaugrana icon would be close to impossible, but Barcelona president Joan Laporta certainly did not shy away from complimenting the quality that the quarry possesses.

Back in 2023, during an interview with La Vanguardia, Joan Laporta talked about four players from the youth ranks of Barcelona who could prove themselves to be potentially great additions to the pivot position of the first team:

“We have Marc Casadó, Pau Prim, Gerard Hernández or Marc Bernal. First, you have to look at home.”

The captain of Barcelona Atletic and one of the pivots with the most experience in the youth teams of Barcelona, Marc Casado’s continuity was almost never in doubt. As it stands, he has already been renewed with the club until 2028 with the promise of getting to show his quality to Hansi Flick during the pre-season.

Another one of the brightest gems from the quarry, Marc Bernal has also been renewed by the club. Barcelona see him having a great projection with the first team in the future, but for now, he continues to excel and impress with Barcelona Atletic.

A fundamental piece of Juvenil A under Oscar Lopez, Pau Prim is highlighted by MD as a player with great potential. He currently has a contract until 2025, but he has been unfortunate enough to see himself be overshadowed by Marc Bernal, who ended up reaping more of the benefits of his explosion.

Out of the four names that Joan Laporta mentioned, only Gerard Hernandez is no longer a part of his club. Last season, the midfielder who arrived at Barcelona in 2012 signed with Villarreal. Despite being one of the players with the greatest projections from within the entire quarry, the youngster and his entourage thought it best to take his talents elsewhere.