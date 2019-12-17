These stats show why Bills defense is difficult test for Tom Brady, Patriots offense

The Buffalo Bills defense is no joke.

The Bills will come to Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a much-anticipated Week 16 showdown against the New England Patriots that will have huge implications on the AFC East title race. It's not often a Patriots-Bills matchup late in the season has meant so much to both teams, but that's the situation about to unfold in Foxboro.

The Patriots lead the division with an 11-3 record, while Buffalo is right behind them at 10-4. How have the Bills won 10 games in a season for the first time since 1999? It starts with defense.

The Bills defense held the Patriots to just 16 points at home in Week 4. New England escaped with a 16-10 victory, but Buffalo's D made life tough on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who completed just 18 of 39 pass attempts for 150 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.

Buffalo's defense is even better heading into Saturday's matchup with the Patriots. Just two weeks ago, the Bills held Baltimore Ravens quarterback and likely league MVP Lamar Jackson mostly in check in a 24-17 loss. Jackson tallied 185 total yards versus the Bills, his lowest output in any game this season.

Just how good is the Bills defense, exactly? Let's look at several key defensive stats (with league rank in parenthesis).

Points allowed/game: 15.9 (2nd)

Total yards allowed/game: 291.9 (3rd)

Pass yards allowed/game: 190.5 (3rd)

Pass TD allowed: 13 (T-2nd)

Total TD allowed: 24 (2nd)

Sacks: 42 (7th)

Interceptions: 13 (8th)

QB rating: 76.7 (2nd)

3rd Down: 34.8 percent (6th)

The Bills do not control their own destiny in the division title race. For Buffalo to win the division, it must beat the Patriots and New York Jets to close the regular season, combined with New England losing both of its final two games to the Bills and Miami Dolphins.

It's unlikely the Bills will win the division, but going into Gillette Stadium and beating the Patriots is a very real possibility for Buffalo. The Bills defense is one of the league's best, and there's plenty of evidence to suggest this unit is capable of shutting down a Patriots offense that's averaging just 20.3 points over its last six games.

