Stats show stark drop off in play for Trevor Lawrence while under pressure

Trevor Lawrence had a few spectacular moments in Week 1, but his lowlights were far too reminiscent of the rookie who led the NFL in interceptions last season. Statistics showed the root of the issue for the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback in Week 1 was pressure from the Washington Commanders front.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lawrence completed 18 of 24 passes when he was kept clean from pressure, racking up 200 yards and his only touchdown of the game on those throws.

But Lawrence completed just six of 18 passes for 75 when he was under pressure. That included a game-sealing interception with the Commanders’ Montez Sweat in his face.

Pro Football Focus, which assigns grades to players for each individual play, ranked Lawrence as the third best quarterback in the NFL in Week 1 when in a clean pocket. Lawrence was sixth worst under pressure, though.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday that Lawrence’s movement in the pocket could’ve been better against Washington, but he was also careful not to throw his 22-year-old passer under the bus.

“There was some pressure in his face a couple times, movement in the pocket could have been a little better at times, but listen, it’s the NFL, and we ask a lot of our quarterback, of Trevor, and there were some really good things that he did during the game,” Pederson said. “There are some plays he’d love to have back, but I thought overall his vision down the field and what he saw was right on point to what we’re trying to get done.”

In Week 2, the Jaguars will play the Indianapolis Colts, a team that finished 26th in the NFL in sacks last season. During the offseason, the Colts acquired former Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. In their season opener, 2021 first-round pick Kwity Paye recorded two sacks against the Houston Texans.

