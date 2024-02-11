Stats show how Purdy has elevated 49ers' offense compared to Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers Faithful had no idea what was in store for their favorite team when then-third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as the starter after season-ending injuries to former quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

Turns out, Purdy has done nothing but elevate San Francisco's offense. In just one and a half seasons as the starter, Purdy already has accomplished feats and reached heights that any of his predecessors didn't.

Purdy showed off his scrambling skillset in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game comeback thriller last month, using his legs to help San Francisco secure the win. The second-year quarterback has thrown more touchdowns from outside the tackle box (11) than any other quarterback during the regular season, per Next Gen Stats.

In 25 regular-season games, the Iowa State product already has passed for nearly twice as many yards off of scrambles (485) than Garoppolo did during his six seasons (57 games) with the 49ers (250).

Additionally, Purdy has picked up five more first downs on the ground as a scrambler (14) than Garoppolo did (9) in his 49ers tenure.

While quarterback controversy has highlighted the 49ers organization for years, San Francisco appears to have found the future of their franchise in Purdy. And the numbers don't lie.

