These stats show Patriots QB Mac Jones' success vs. Dolphins blitz

These Mac Jones stats vs. Dolphins blitzes are really impressive

The Miami Dolphins went after New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones throughout Sunday's Week 1 game at Gillette Stadium, but he handled it well.

Really well, in fact.

Jones faced Dolphins blitzes often, but as these stats from NFL Media's Mike Giardi explain, the 2021 first-round draft pick was accurate and even threw a touchdown pass under this pressure.

The #Dolphins blitz rate during the game was 47.5%. They blitzed almost 41% of the time a year ago, for comparisons sake. https://t.co/Rvp1IA7XXF — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 13, 2021

Despite losing 17-16, Jones' debut was quite encouraging for the Patriots. The rookie QB didn't make many mistakes, he helped the team go an impressive 11-for-16 on third down and also drove the offense down the field for what could've been the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter before running back Damien Harris fumbled.

The one concern from Jones' performance was the amount of punishment he took. He was only sacked once, but the Dolphins pressured and hit him many times.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't seem too concerned when asked about this Monday morning.

Did Bill Belichick learn anything about Mac Jones from a toughness standpoint Sunday? Miami was credited with nine hits. Walloped a few times. Still was able to throw accurately.



"That's part of football. You play that position, you play any position, that's part of football." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 13, 2021

Jones and the Patriots will try to earn their first win of the season Sunday afternoon with another divisional game -- a road matchup versus the rival New York Jets.