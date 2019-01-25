These stats show the Patriots' dominance over teams outside the AFC East originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Potential knocks against the Patriots' dynasty are fleeting fast. If you thought the Patriots' regular season dominance had to do with a consistently weak AFC East, think again.

Field Yates did his best "MythBusters" impression when he tweeted out a series of Patriots win-loss records against their division and the NFL's best since 2001.

While the Patriots' 86-24 record against the AFC East is staggering, their winning percentage (134-44, .753) against everyone else is the best in the NFL, while they have 25 more non-division victories than any other team.

New England's record against eventual division winners (24-14) makes them the only team in the NFL with a winning record in this category. Against teams who eventually made the playoffs in a given season, the Patriots (60-33, .645) are the best in the league, with the Steelers at a not-so-close second with a .480 winning percentage.

Their success against teams who finished with a winning record (75-45, .625) is also an NFL-best mark, with the Steelers trailing by a considerable margin at a .440 winning percentage.

It's settled then. The Patriots don't just take care of business against the AFC East, but no team is even close to their level of success against teams outside their division.

