Stats that show moving Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield is England’s smartest move

Welcome to central midfield Trent Alexander-Arnold. We’ve been expecting you.

With Gareth Southgate warming to the idea of the 25-year-old as a quarterback alongside Declan Rice for the Euro 2024 opener against Serbia, the hope is that Alexander-Arnold 5.0 will solve the most enduring tactical puzzle for an England coach since Sven-Goran Eriksson tried to squeeze Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes into the same team.

If successful, the era of Alexander-Arnold being the subject of a prolonged, strategic experiment will be over.

Midfield is hardly a foreign land for the Liverpool and England multi-tasker.

His first incarnation at academy level was as an all-action central midfielder who idolised Gerrard.

As a right-back breaking into Liverpool’s senior team, he was initially categorised as ‘marauding’ but has more recently been accurately described as ‘hybrid’.

For England, there was the ill-fated experiment at wing-back, and even less successful stint as a midfield eight on that forgettable evening against Andorra in 2021.

“Why make the best right-back in the world a midfielder?” Jurgen Klopp famously quipped after that game.

Alexander-Arnold struggled in midfield against Andorra in 2021 - PA/Nick Potts

For Southgate to try again in the first game of a major tournament is a risk due to the size of the fixture and lack of rehearsal time, more than Alexander-Arnold’s ability to make it work. Like a much-cherished library book you just couldn’t part with, it’s long overdue.

Southgate has never been able to shake off the negative vision of a speedy left winger tricking the full-back version of Alexander-Arnold at a critical moment. Even the possibility of six perfectly weighted passes or crosses for Harry Kane’s Golden Boot quest has failed to convince those who are worried about Alexander-Arnold’s one-on-one defending.

Given the reliability of a world class, more orthodox right-back in Kyle Walker, it was no surprise Southgate took the Liverpool man to Germany as a midfielder.

What appears to have changed is Southgate’s greater determination to accommodate Alexander-Arnold in the starting XI, reflecting his form over the last 12 months. At this stage of his career, the closest England (and Liverpool) possess to Kevin De Bruyne deserves the chance to prove he belongs in midfield rather than as a back-up to be summoned in those last gasp, desperate efforts to break down low-block defences such as Iceland’s last Friday.

Already third in Liverpool’s list of assists during the Premier League era – only Mohamed Salah and Gerrard are above him – Alexander-Arnold has become a de facto playmaker since drifting infield from his orthodox wide full-back position.

Check out the Premier League statistics for last season, and there will be no shock that Rice’s Arsenal partner, Martin Odegaard, tops the lists for the number of piercing through balls (39).

Alexander-Arnold trailed in sixth with 22 – the first non-midfielder/attacker on the list – with the difference being he played seven fewer league games than Odegaard. He actually completed more successful overall passes per match than the Arsenal man.

If you compare Alexander-Arnold’s passing numbers from his midfield start against Bosnia to those from his last start for England at right-back, against Australia, there is a positive shift.

He created more chances, with five compared to two against Australia, and his pass accuracy rose from 83.6 per cent to 89.2 as he made 47 more passes. Of those 102 passes against Bosnia, there were 12 into the box.

Critical to his success is the ability to find space untracked. He will have to readjust to permanently occupy a congested central area in the Euros, especially if he is man-marked.

Deep down, this positional shift is what Alexander-Arnold has long craved, and his new manager, Arne Slot, will be as captivated as any England fan, seeing if and how it works.

Should it lead to Euro 2024 glory, the next Liverpool boss may find himself asking a different question to his predecessor.

“Why make one of the best midfielders in Europe a right-back?”

