Stats show Jets' O-line revamp isn't going according to plan so far this season

Jets GM Joe Douglas set out into his first offseason with Gang Green searching for an entirely different offensive line. He knew that Sam Darnold needed more time in the pocket, and Le'Veon Bell would need more holes to run through if the offense wanted to be successful.

Through the first three games of the season, this revamped line has not yet delivered.

Pro Football Focus advanced stats tells the story of how these linemen have performed, and if you couldn't tell from an eye test, they haven't been too solid in front of Darnold.

Greg Van Roten was one of those free agent acquisitions that Douglas wanted and got his wish. But he now wishes Van Roten could clean up his pass blocking, as he is tied fourth for the most quarterback pressures in the NFL with 11 (1o hurries, one hit).

And he isn't the only one among his peers struggling. Both C Connor McGovern and G Alex Lewis have let up eight QB pressures.

Having three linemen in the top 30 in that category is never good. Mekhi Becton and George Fant have been fine at the tackle spots, though, giving up two and three pressures respectively.

Overall, the Jets' pass blocking grade is 53.8, good for 29th among the 32 teams. Not at all what the Jets wanted to see from this new group.

In their defense, chemistry on the offensive line doesn't come easy. And there were no preseason games, or even OTAs for that matter. So getting on the same page and gelling as a unit is being worked on only at practice and through these games.

An encouraging number is the Jets' run blocking. It hasn't been too bad, ranking 12th in the league in that category. It does hurt that Bell is still out with a hamstring injury, but when he returns, maybe there can be some improvement there. The Jets could certainly use positive gains on the ground, as it would open more things up for head coach Adam Gase to work with (at least that's the idea).

The bigger issue right now is Darnold having no time when he drops back. He can't be throwing off his back foot, or scrambling to make something out of nothing -- it did work on Braxton Berrios' touchdown catch, though. He wows in those areas, but Darnold would much rather be safe and sound, surveying his options, and making good throws.

We'll see what happens moving forward, but the new additions haven't been paying many dividends yet for the Jets. And that's concerning because it was the main priority to fix.