These stats show how dominant Chargers defense has been

The Chargers have won their last four-straight games, and while the team is firing on all cylinders in all three phases, the defense has been at its best.

Since Week 14, Los Angeles is first in points per game allowed (11), total yards per game allowed (238.3), passing yards per game allowed (124.8), opponent’s third-down percentage (23.3) and first downs per game allowed (13.3).

The most significant factor in the turnaround is head coach Brandon Staley. Staley has adjusted the scheme and play calling since the bye week. And the players have executed well at all three levels.

After the season-ending injuries to Austin Johnson, Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Breiden Fehoko and Morgan Fox have been integral in the improvement against the run.

The pass rush is piecing together. The pressure from Khalil Mack, Fox, Kyle Van Noy, and the designed blitzes has been vital to the pass defense. Joey Bosa is back after being out since Week 3 with a groin injury.

In the middle of the defense, Drue Tranquill has been rock solid against the run, in coverage and as a pass rusher.

On the back end, the coverage has been strong. Most notably, Michael Davis, who is playing excellent football. Davis has 13 passed defended, more than any other cornerback in the league since Week 9.

Additionally, Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman have come into their own and taken advantage of their opportunities. Finally, Derwin James is back after missing a few games with a quad injury and concussion.

With the copious amounts of great offenses in the playoffs, Los Angeles will need to carry this defensive dominance when it begins.

