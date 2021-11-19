Stats show Cooper Kupp is dominating out of the slot

Cooper Kupp has been one of the most consistent players on the Los Angeles Rams this season. The former third-round pick leads the NFL in receptions (85), receiving yards (1,141), and receiving touchdowns (10), putting him in rare air among the all-time greats for a single season.

While his total numbers have been well-documented by fans and the media alike, Kupp’s numbers solely in the slot rival the numbers that other wide receivers are putting up. According to PFF, Kupp’s 840 yards in the slot would rank him fifth in the NFL in total receiving yards.

Kupp has long been doing most of his damage out of the slot for the Rams, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the majority of his production is coming from inside. To be exact, 73.6% of his receiving yards this season have come from the slot position.

NFL Receiving Yardage Leaders: 1. Cooper Kupp – 1,141 ◀️

2. Deebo Samuel – 979

3. Davante Adams – 864

4. Tyreek Hill – 855

5. Cooper Kupp in the slot – 840 ◀️ 📸: @CooperKupp pic.twitter.com/hkhVfPW8R2 — PFF (@PFF) November 17, 2021

This season alone, Kupp has logged 324 snaps out of the slot, which is second in the NFL, only behind Zach Pascal of the Indianapolis Colts. There’s a decent chance that Kupp will finish with the most slot snaps in the league when the regular season concludes.

Putting Kupp in the slot allows the Rams to create mismatches with defenders. His ability to create separation and the fact he isn’t afraid of contact allows Los Angeles to attack the middle of the field when the opportunity presents itself.

You could argue that this graphic isn’t shocking at all with Kupp getting most of his production from his natural position. This would be like displaying numbers for Tyler Boyd, who also sees most of his time in the slot.

However, something needs to be said about Kupp being the only slot wide receiver to be on this list in the first place. Regardless of who you have atop your personal wide receiver rankings, Kupp is proving himself to be the most dominant slot weapon in the NFL this season.