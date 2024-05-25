Stats show Caitlin Clark is already the most-clutch player in the WNBA

Some players just have the clutch gene. They soak up the big moments and aren’t afraid to be called upon. Caitlin Clark is that type of player. She came up clutch countless times for the Iowa Hawkeyes and is doing it already in her rookie season in the WNBA.

Her latest act, a deep, dagger three to lift the Indiana Fever over the Los Angeles Spark, is even more evidence of how clutch the star is. She confidently took the shot that iced the game to give her her first WNBA double-double and notch the Fever their first win of the year.

This isn’t just guesswork, either. The WNBA tracks how clutch a player is. They define clutch statistics as the final five minutes of a game and when the scoring margin in within five points.

Caitlin Clark is clutch in these moments.

Caitlin Clark in the clutch (WNBA ranking): 15 PTS (3rd)

80.0% FG (1st)

66.7% 3PT (2nd)

100.0% FT (1st)

104.2% TS (1st)

Clark is third in clutch points scored, second in clutch three-point shooting, and ranks at the top in overall field goal percentage, free throw shooting percentage, and true shooting percentage, a stat that accounts for how efficiently a player is shooting.

Iowa fans and college basketball fans have long known Caitlin Clark is clutch. It’s just what she does. This is her entry into that realm in the WNBA and is one that will be around for a long time.

