Stats: Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler shines in 45-minute outing for Turkey

Real Madrid prodigy Arda Güler enjoyed his latest starring display on the continent on Monday evening.

As much came during Turkey’s international friendly meeting with Poland.

In their final warm-up outing ahead of the fast-approaching European Championships, Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey made the trip to Warsaw a short time ago.

The evening’s visitors were ultimately put to the sword by two goals to one, Nicola Zalewski’s 90th-minute finish enough to guide Poland to victory.

And yet, post-match, much of the chatter has nevertheless surrounded one of the former’s star performers on the night.

Introduced off the bench at the interval, the aforementioned Arda Güler provided a fresh insight into just why is he widely considered as the future of Turkish football.

The 19-year-old stood as the best player on the pitch across his 45-minute cameo, causing the hosts all kinds of problems from his berth on the right flank.

Güler provided some sorely needed guile and impetus to the Turkish attack, cutting in onto his trusty left foot time and time again to either create an opening, or take aim at goal.

And as much has been fully reflected in the stats.

As revealed by the reliable Fotmob, with an individual rating of 8.2, the Real Madrid man was the Man of the Match at the PGE Narodowy.

As much came by way of the following head-turning line of statistics:

Accurate passes – 24/27

Goalscoring chances created – 4

Shot accuracy – 2/2

Touches – 52

Successful dribbles – 1/1

Accurate long balls – 2/2

Tackles won – 5/5

Ball recoveries – 5

Ground duels won – 9/9

Fouls committed/against – 0/3

Conor Laird | GSFN