Stats Perform Week 3 Honors

UTSA running back Sincere McCormick (3) is hit by Stephen F. Austin safety Myles Heard (32) on a run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(Stats Perform) - A smaller weekly schedule in FCS college football this fall doesn't slow the outstanding performances.

The Stats Perform team and player of the week for Week 3 games ending on Sept. 19:

FCS TEAM OF THE WEEK

Abilene Christian (0-1): 17-13 loss at UTEP

Playing without key players in their first game of the season, the Wildcats hung tough against an FBS opponent that had played twice already. Iowa transfer quarterback Peyton Mansell debuted with 197 passing yards and a rebuilt defense limited the Miners to 293 yards. Jermiah Dobbins scored on a 2-yard run and Blair Zepeda kicked a pair of field goals in the loss.

CO-FCS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

C.J. Evans Jr., Austin Peay, RB, Fr., 5-9, 182, Mobile, Alabama

Evans rushed for two touchdowns and had 141 yards of all-purpose yards in the Governors' 55-20 loss at No. 13 Cincinnati. The true freshman scored from 1 yard out and then 64 yards - his second long scoring run of the three-game fall season - and finished with 88 yards on 12 carries. He also caught three passes for seven yards and had 46 kickoff return yards.

CO-FCS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Myles Heard, Stephen F. Austin, QB, S, So., 5-9, 208, Sugar Land, Texas

Heard had a career performance in the Lumberjacks' 24-10 loss at UTSA. He entered with 16 tackles in 13 career games, but racked up 13 stops, including 10 solos, had his first career interception and forced a fumble in his team's red zone to produce another SFA takeaway.